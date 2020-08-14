Love fulfils longheld ambition with Tres Chic win

Matthew Williamson salutes the judge after helping Mike Love notch his first training success with Tres Chic at Ascot Park yesterday. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO.

Dunedin teacher Mike Love fulfilled his longheld ambition to train a winner when Tres Chic scored at Ascot Park yesterday.

Love took just 13 days to complete the feat after joining Westwood beach horseman Graeme Anderson in a training partnership on August 1.

The relieving teacher at various Dunedin schools has previously helped Anderson prepare plenty of winners in an unofficial capacity.

A change in circumstances led to Love becoming a licensed trainer and joining forces with Anderson.

“Things are a bit different for Graeme now with a newborn baby, so we had a chat about me taking on a bit more at the stable.”

“I am still teaching — like yesterday I had class in the morning and came back to the beach and worked the horses in the afternoon.”

“It works out pretty well with the tides, too.”

When asked whether the children he teaches or the horses he trains are more unruly, Love said it was a close call.

“They are about equal. Some kids need a bit more rein and some need to be reined in; it is the same with the horses.”

Love’s interest in horses stems from his father, Neil, who has had success as an owner. His brother, Danny is also a trainer, and has also tasted success.

Love has won races as a driver – professionally with Highview Anwell in 2015 and as an amateur reinsman with Rah De Rah in January of this year.

“It is a big thrill to get the first training win.”

“I have always been keen on racing and I always thought that I would get in to training one day when the time was right.”

Driver Matthew Williamson took no chances with Tres Chic, pressing forward from a wide draw to find the lead early.

The victory rewarded the patience of owner Stu Gillan, who races the pacer with Anderson, after the 5yr-old’s career had to be put on hold as a 2yr-old.

“Graeme quite liked her as a 2yr-old, but she had a foot problem and basically lost all of one of her hooves,” Love said.

“So, even though she is a 5yr-old it’s like she has just turned 4 with what she missed.”

Love may not have to wait long until he notches win nNo2.

He and Anderson start Spirit Of St Louis in the Kurow Cup and American Lightning in a minor event at Oamaru on Sunday.

Anderson’s former training partner, Amber Hoffman, also tasted success at Ascot Park yesterday.

Hoffman, who combined with Anderson for 99 wins over four seasons, bagged the quinella in yesterday’s feature trot.

In Sequence beat Kiwi Crusher to win in her first start from Hoffman’s stable.