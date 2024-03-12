Maiden driving win on own horse dream come true for Fodie

Brooke Fodie’s harness racing dream came true when she combined with Jordan Anne to win her first race as a driver at Ascot Park on Saturday.

Fodie completed the rarest of feats when scoring her maiden victory as a junior driver with a horse she owns.

Jordan Anne has been at Fodie’s side through much of her journey to becoming a licensed driver during her time working for trainer Matthew Williamson.

"I am so stoked to do it with Jordan. That was my dream — to be able to win my first race with her," Fodie said.

"I started working with her as a young horse and then when she got closer to going to the races Matty arranged for me to get a share in her.

"She is such a lovely horse and I am thrilled."

Before joining Matthew Williamson’s stable, Fodie had her first experiences working with standardbreds with trotting maestro Phil Williamson (Matthew’s father).

Previously, the 20-year-old had competed in eventing competitions.

"We used to live a couple of houses down from Phil’s and after I left school I went and worked there for about a year," Fodie said.

"I was just feeding horses and leading them, stuff like that. But when Matty moved his team to Oamaru racecourse I went with him.

"I was there at the start when we had eight horses and now we can have up to 25 to 30."

With a boss who has driven 1000 winners, Fodie has plenty of driving knowledge to tap into.

And she has been making the most of it.

"Matty gives me a bit of advice, but he also tells me to go out there and drive my own race. He has been really good, just giving me pointers along the way."

Fodie admitted that the reality of winning her first race with her own horse was still sinking in hours afterwards.

And even after she had passed the post, she still was not sure she had held out the late challenge of Nubliah Chamay

"When I went across the line I turned to Wilson House and asked him if I had got up.

"I was quite confident when we took the passing lane, but I saw Wilson out the corner of my eye.

"I was just concentrating on driving my horse out the best I could, so I didn’t look across until after the post."

Fodie is not setting any specific goals now that she is on the board as a race-winning driver.

Instead, she is focusing on improving her skill set.

"I am just keen to watch the race replays and look at the form and keep improving as I go along."

Fodie races Jordan Anne with three Otago-based syndicates — the Corner Shop Syndicate, the Who's Drivin Syndicate and the Wilson Racing Syndicate.