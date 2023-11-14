Majestic Man capable of repeat win

The 2000m trip is made to suit for Majestic Man in the Worthy Queen Trot today. PHOTO: HRNZ

Can he do it again?

Yes he can.

That’s the opinion of driver Brad Williamson before Majestic Man defends his race title in the Worthy Queen Trot today.

The star Oamaru squaregaiter swept past his rivals to win in an outstanding performance in the inaugural running of the group 3 event in 2022.

Coming in with three solid placings under his belt, Williamson cannot see why his 8-year-old trotter cannot be right amongst it again this year.

"His form has been good against the very best and a couple of the best ones aren’t in there. So, I do think it’s a winnable race."

"He’s probably my best chance on the day and he loves the short trip."

Being the only horse starting from a handicap in the feature means there is a big chance Majestic Man will be powering home from off the speed, as he did to win last year.

"It probably looks as though he will get a similar run," Williamson said.

"It’s a small field, so hopefully the pace will be pretty good — being just a sprint stand with a good field."

"So, we’ll be looking to hopefully replicate what we did last year."

Though he has another year on him, it does not appear to have slowed Majestic Man down at all.

"He’s possibly not as brilliant as what he might have been a couple of years ago, but he’s still a genuine, open-class horse. He’s very honest," Williamson said.

"His form has been good against the good horses. He’s been in the money all three starts this prep against Muscle Mountain."

"On that form, he is still good enough to be a winning chance."

Returning to New Zealand Cup week will continue what has been a great ride for Williamson and his father, Phil, who trains Majestic Man, as well as his owners, the Griffins Syndicate.

"He has raced at the top level pretty much his whole life."

"He’s been a marvel of a horse and such a genuine, consistent horse."

"If he’s not first, second or third, he’s usually fourth or fifth."

"He’s a pretty genuine horse and he’s been a pleasure to drive and a great horse to have for us in the stable."

Phil Williamson also starts Rowe Cup winner Love N The Port in the Worthy Queen Trot.

The chestnut has been a little up and down this spring, though he has raced respectably, and looks a genuine chance today.