Owners cheer Gore Guineas win

Goldie’s Chance, ridden by Terry Moseley, crosses the line first in the Liquorland Gore Guineas at the Gore Racing Club on Saturday. PHOTO: MICHAEL CURREEN

Sprightly filly Goldie’s Chance came home smoothly to win the Gore Guineas on Saturday.

The Ross Beckett-trained daughter of Iffraaj took her second win from five starts, one of three on the day for jockey Terry Moseley.

Goldie’s Chance tucked in behind front-runner Bolshoi Star in the listed $70,000 feature and timed the run for home perfectly.

Elsie May, which had drawn all the betting and moved from a $15 chance to a $2.70 favourite, could not get the run, and the well-performed Redmond was a very late scratching, after putting a leg over the starting gate.

Trainer Ross Beckett was delighted to land the victory as several of her local owners cheered Goldie’s Chance home.

“It was no surprise — she’s a pretty smart filly,” Beckett told NZ Racing Desk.

“Robert Dennis was responsible for buying her and she is a just a beautiful filly.

‘‘She has been bought as a broodmare prospect long-term and she is doing a great job.

“She is a bit like me. She is laid-back and doesn’t mind a trip and tends to eat up.

“The owners wanted me to run the filly here and it was a great day out and terrific that everything worked out all right.”

The Gore Guineas, run for a 50th time, is the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Wingatui hosts the Dunedin Guineas as part of White Robe Lodge Day on February 3, and the Southland Guineas follows, at Ascot Park on February 18.

Earlier on the Gore card, there was a sensational finish in the $45,000 Gore Cup.

Hometown hero and pre-race favourite Humbucker loomed up large with 800m to go, but front-runner Wannabe ‘N’ Paris held firm to the finish.

It went to the photo, and Humbucker got the nod by a whisker.

It was a fifth win for the Ellis Winsloe-trained 6yr-old gelding but a first over the 2000m distance, and gave Kylie Williams one of three winning rides on Saturday.

Wannabe ‘N’ Paris, the Rangiora mare, was consoled with a second, her first placing in 13 races.

There was an appropriate result in race four over 1200m.

Two days after the Prime Minister had made her shock resignation announcement, Andrew Carston-trained mare Aunt Cindy scored her second win.

It was a day packed with drama at the Gore track.

Race one was delayed when the barriers failed to open due to a button not being fully pressed, resulting in several runners charging the gates and two horses being scratched after veterinary inspections.

At the same time, jockey Kavish Chowdhoory needed treatment for a nose injury, and his ride was also scratched.

A delay to the programme came after race six, when jockeys expressed concern with an area of the track where the footing was inconsistent.

Stewarts and officials found substantial deterioration of the track and the decision was made to shift the running rail out 3m to exclude that area.