Racing Chat: Top tips for Cromwell Christmas at the Races

Paul Dwyer is on to part two of the Racing Chat series and this week is looking at Christmas at the Races this Sunday at Cromwell hosted by the Otago Racing Club.

They are expecting a bumper crowd of over 5000 festive souls to attend. PD talks to the best trainer in the deep south Kelvin Tyler and if he can't tip us into a winner we should give it away!

As added insurance PD has roped in top jockey Corey Campbell who has a great book of rides so we are a racecourse certainty to make you some money.

Blake Prince from Otago Racing will give us an insight into all the other activities that will whet your appetite to get you along on Sunday to this iconic event.

As an added bonus PD will be on course on Sunday to see what all the fuss is about so if you can't make the meeting live look out for that video on the ODT website on Sunday afternoon.