Friday, 10 December 2021

Racing club set for big day under traffic light system

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Sport
    2. Racing

    Sean Bellew.
    Sean Bellew.
    "It is the same, same but different."

    That is how Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew described how Christmas at the Races at Invercargill would go ahead under the new Covid-19 traffic light system.

    The club is expecting about 6000 attendees — all needing to show vaccination passes — for tomorrow’s traditional meeting.

    Bellew, who had signalled last month the club was thinking of introducing the passport for patrons at the event, said that after the Government’s recent announcement, it was the only way the race day could take place.

    "We are going to funnel people through a marquee system where people who are coming in need to show their Covid-19 passport and some kind of photographic identification," he said.

    "Then they get their wristband and the entire [racecourse] property is for them. They can go wherever they like."

    All staff would be fully vaccinated as well, and popular events such as Fashion in the Field and the T-Rex race would go ahead as normal, he said.

    About 70% of the tickets were already sold, but people who wanted to buy one needed to do so online as organisers required contact details of every person who entered the venue.

    "This is part of our risk-assessment plan. So it is important to have all the details of everyone in case something happens."

    Bellew believed there was an appetite for events, especially at this time of the year, as many others had had to be cancelled or postponed.

    "We have a responsibility to the community and the economy as well, as this event injects thousands of dollars into many local businesses.

    "We expect people to have a good time and have a jolly Christmas time."

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter