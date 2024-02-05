Shockallia claims Gold Cup

Two years after Kilowatt claimed the Dunedin Gold Cup, Shockallia has carried the same green and white silks to victory at Wingatui.

Kilowatt, a former North Island-based galloper that entered Kelvin Tyler’s Riverton stable in 2017, has shone on the southern cup circuit over several seasons, headed by his Gold Cup success in 2022.

The Shocking gelding was retired after a career that earned breeders John and Colleen Thompson nearly $270,000 in stakes, and their promising stayer Shockallia, also a son of former Melbourne Cup winner Shocking, was sent to Tyler as a replacement after doing his early racing from the stable of Shaune Ritchie and Colm Murray in Cambridge.

Shockallia produced two creditable performances in his first two starts for Tyler, before a last-start win at Gore put the writing on the wall ahead of the Wingatui feature, where he started a $6.30 second favourite behind local runner Capo Dell Impero ($3.20).

Jumping from the ace draw, the 6yr-old was settled quietly back in the field under Jasmine Fawcett as pacemaker Kahma Suitsya controlled a solid early tempo, soon taken over by an eager The Tui Toiler.

Shockallia kicks clear of his rivals to win the Dunedin Gold Cup at Wingatui on Saturday. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

Fawcett remained patient at the tail before making her move at the 800m, seemingly cantering around the outer of the field to take over before the gelding displayed his staying quality as he prevailed in a tight battle to the post with third-placed runner Noble Knight, who was gathered in late by a rapidly-closing Elegant Lady near the finish line.

“I know he’s a tough horse, but it was whether he was rock-hard fit, although the horse certainly thought so,” Tyler said.

“I was a bit worried stepping up to 2400m on this sort of track [Soft7], but I told Jasmine to ride him patiently and do nothing, get into the race about the 600m and look after him as much as she could.”

Tyler indicated Shockallia’s next target would be the Open 2600m event at Ascot Park in a fortnight.

Northern-based Fawcett has enjoyed southern success recently, adding the Wingatui feature to her Listed Gore Guineas-winning ride aboard Tyler’s filly Aberlour a fortnight ago.

• With a powerful burst from the back of the field, Collect Your Cash delivered an unforgettable result for local horseman Shankar Muniandy in the Dunedin Guineas.

Muniandy has been a popular member of local jockey ranks for most of the last two decades, riding 237 winners in a career that started in the 2007-08 season. His seven black-type victories include the 2022 edition of the Dunedin Guineas with Palmetto.

While the 36-year-old has continued to ride in a handful of races this season, he is transitioning into training. He saddled his first runner in May 2022 and has now had nine winners from 68 career starters, headed by a special first stakes success on Saturday.

“I’ve been based here for a long time now, so I’m very pleased to win this race,” Muniandy said.

Muniandy was mobbed by well-wishers after Saturday’s $100,000 feature, in which Collect Your Cash defied longshot odds of $23.50.

- By Jess de Lautour

