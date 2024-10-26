Pinseeker ready to bounce back to best

Pinseeker is nearing peak fitness for tomorrow’s Tuapeka Cup at Ascot Park. PHOTO: HRNZ

Harness racing fans can expect the real Pinseeker to stand up in the Tuapeka Cup on Sunday.

The brilliant pacer comes into the Ascot feature on the back of two disappointing efforts going by the extremely high standards he had set himself in just nine prior starts.

While there may appear to be some doubt as to exactly where Pinseeker is at in his preparation, trainer-driver Jonny Cox does not share any of those concerns.

"He is fit and well. It has probably been circumstances more than anything in his last couple of starts.

"He just got away on the wrong foot at Addington. He took a step backwards and then a step sideways and he went away in a bobble.

"I was happy with his run after that.

"In the Methven Cup he just got a bit keen in front, going out of the back he just wanted to go faster and faster.

"You can’t afford to do that over 3000m on grass in that kind of company.

"He hasn’t led in too many of his races. Hopefully, that is something we can work on because he is going to need that kind of ringcraft if he is going to be taking on the good horses."

Pinseeker comes into the Tuapeka Cup with three spring runs under his belt, the pacer running a slashing fresh-up second in the Hannon Memorial.

With New Zealand Cup week just a matter of days away, the 4-year-old is nearing peak fitness before tomorrow’s feature.

"I would say he is pretty close," Cox said.

"The Methven run brought him on but he was still a little bit fat going into Addington.

"He has come on again with that run. It’ll be nine days between runs going into Sunday, so we haven’t had to do a lot with him.

"We have just kept him happy and ticked him over."

Cox brings a travelling companion south with Pinseeker in Hooroo.

The mare begins her spring campaign in race 9 .

Drawing barrier 7 over 1700m does not look perfect for the pacer, but she gets the services of leading junior driver Carter Dalgety.

"She won her last trial at Ashburton and I was pretty happy with her," Cox said.

"She didn’t run any amazing times but it was just what she needed."

"This looked a nice race for her to kick off in, she is probably 90-95% ready, she just hasn’t had that racing yet to bring her on."

"If she could be handy enough to them, she follows pace well and I’m sure she won’t be far away."

The best of Cox’s outside drives looks to be Sherwood Maggie in race 3.

The Brian Norman-trained mare was unlucky in her last-start fifth at Ascot Park.

Tomorrow she gets a key upgrade in draw to barrier 5 which should allow her to use her early speed.