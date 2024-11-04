ODT Racing Chat: Melbourne Cup day preview

On ODT Racing Chat this week, brought to you by Fred’s Fencing, Paul Dwyer is getting the oil on the big Melbourne Cup day at Wingatui tomorrow.

We talk to Otago Racing Club GM Noelle Prince about all the activity on the day, including all the hospo packages, Fashion in the Field, transport to and from the races and if the council have finally opened the road so the punters can actually get in!!

We also talk to local trainer Terry Kennedy who has 15 horses facing the starter tomorrow and what his best chances are.

Last year his daughter Jaylah was over from Aussie to ride and we find out why she is not here this year, has she had a better offer?

We also talk to our tipster Blake Prince who is on fire about his best at Wingatui, Ellerslie and Melbourne.

We will be back on course at Wingatui to catch all the action so make sure you catch up with that tomorrow night.