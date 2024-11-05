Knight's Choice wins Melbourne Cup in big upset

Jockey Robbie Dolan kisses the Cup after his shock victory on Knight's Choice. Photo: Getty Images

Melbourne Cup debutant Robbie Dolan has had to fight back tears as he celebrated winning the race that stops a nation with rank outsider Knight's Choice in a thrilling finish.

An 80-1 shot, Knight's Choice prevailed by a nose for trainers John Symons and Sheila Laxon from Japanese raider Warp Speed on Tuesday at Flemington.

Ciaron Maher-trained Okita Soushi was third, with global racing giant Godolphin's Zardozi fourth.

Dolan produced what 2021 Cup-winning jockey James McDonald described as "one of the best rides I've ever seen" in Australia's greatest race.

"I didn't know what to expect, but I feel like I've ridden it 10 times because I have ridden it in my head 100 times," Dolan told broadcaster Nine post-race.

"To win it with him (father Bobby) here and my little daughter Maisy and my partner Christine, I'm going to cry again. Jesus Christ.

"Look, you can't do it without (trainers) Sheila and John. They were so confident in this horse even before he got to this race.

"A lot of people doubted them. And to be honest, I didn't."

It gave Queensland-based Symons and Laxon their first Cup triumph in partnership, after Laxon became the first female to train the winner with Ethereal in 2001.

"What a great ride by Robbie," Symons told Nine.

"He stayed in, took the risk, went through the pack.

"I was worried and he got further back than we'd talked about, but great ride.

"What a thrill."

Laxon said her latest win brought back vivid memories of Ethereal's triumph, and beamed with pride after Knight's Choice upset the international contenders.

"You know what's great? I love it being done for the Australians," she said.

"The Australian horse has done it and Robbie's Australian now as well.

"I'm thrilled to win the Cup. It's the people's cup and that's what it's all about."

A talented singer, Dolan appeared on The Voice in 2022 and performed Daryl Braithwaite's 'The Horses' at that year's Cox Plate.

"I think I'll be singing for the rest of my life after that. What the hell," the 28-year-old said.

Remarkably, it was a first Group 1 victory for five-year-old gelding Knight's Choice, who finished fifth in his previous start at last week's Bendigo Cup.