Southern friends hoping to party

The connections of Republican Party hope the 5yr-old, seen here winning the Hannon Memorial at Oamaru last month, goes another big race in the New Zealand Cup, race 11 at Addington Raceway today. PHOTO: MONICA TORRETO

Two great Dunedin friends are hoping Republican Party can be the winning pick once again this month.

Republican Party will wear red, white and not so much blue when he competes in the group 1 New Zealand Cup for the second time for part-owners Ann Mee and Margaret Creighton.

The pair make up the A & M Syndicate which race the star pacer, this year’s winner of the traditional New Zealand leadup event, the Hannon Memorial.

In harness-racing terms, the two owners are at different ends of the handicapping scale.

Creighton has enjoyed many elite level successes as an owner, including Interdominion and New Zealand Derby wins with Ultimate Sniper with husband Phil.

Mee and husband Graeme have been around horses all of their lives, with much of their success in the thoroughbred code.

"We met Phil and Margaret about 17 or 18 years ago and we became great friends almost instantly," Mee said.

"They asked us to prepare their yearlings for the sales and we have been friends ever since."

The two owners enjoyed the thrill of seeing Republican Party step out in last year’s New Zealand Cup in which he ran fifth after setting himself a huge task after breaking when the tapes were released.

"He was rushing home last year — he was last and he made up a lot of ground. It was a really good run," Mee said.

While the pacer trained by Cran and Chrissie Dalgety appears to return in better form this year, the horse’s No 14 draw is keeping his owners grounded.

"I think most of the nerves have gone out the door because of the draw. That sort of keeps things dampened down a bit.

"All of our dresses and fascinators and everything are ready. We just hope he can go a good race and do us proud."

Although Republican Party is not ideally placed in barrier 14, Mee has seen enough races to know he could end up getting a nice run for driver Carter Dalgety.

"Hopefully he can get away well and Carter can be patient and get him the right run.

"I am sure he will and I am sure Cran and Chrissie will be doing everything they can to win.

"They have won a lot of big races but they haven’t got a New Zealand Cup yet.

"It would be lovely to win it and I know the wee fella [Republican Party] will be trying his best for us."

Mee and Creighton are the only Otago-based owners likely to be represented in the New Zealand Cup.

Cromwell owner Archie Affleck needs further scratchings for Mossdale Ben to gain a start as the race’s third emergency.

Republican Party is also raced by the First Term Syndicate who has a Southland-based member in Peter Hailes.

Adding to the southern flavour, Southlanders Trevor Proctor and Diane Dynes have Tact McLeod in the New Zealand Cup while Charlie Templeton shares in the ownership of Dalton Shard.

The pacer was bred by Invercargill breeders Mark and Debbie Smith who also bred veteran cup starter Mach Shard.

Republican Party is also a southern-bred product who was bred and sold as a yearling by John and Katrina Price, of Winton.

Winton can also claim leading winning hope Merlin through his breeders Todd and Fleur Anderson.