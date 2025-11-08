Close looks winning show for Orange

The reinsmen competing in the World Driving Championship in New Zealand are (front row (from left) Pierre Vercruysse (France), Giampaolo Minnucci (Italy), James MacDonald (Canada), Jaap van Rijn (Netherlands) and Santtu Raitala (Finland) and (back row from left) Blair Orange (New Zealand), Brett Beckwith (United States), Gary Hall jun (Australia), Michael Nimcyzk (Germany) and Mats Djuse (Sweden). PHOTO: HRNZ

Winton is set to be a most vital stop-off in the World Driving Championship for Blair Orange.

Orange has secured key drives in the four heats of the series in Southland tomorrow.

After a steady start to the championship, the star reinsman built his form at Cambridge on Wednesday before linking with several favourites at Addington last night.

Depending on those results, Orange looks a huge chance of continuing his momentum at Winton.

One of the reinsman’s best winning hopes is a horse he knows well in Close.

The mare has built strong form recently and drops in grade into a winnable race for trainer Brian Norman.

"It does look like a good drop back in grade for her. She has been chasing Passchendaele and Toscana home and they’re not bad horses," Norman said. s

"I was thrilled that Blair got on her. She can be a bit of a tricky horse but he knows her and knows how she likes to race.

"Probably the draw isn’t ideal, but I am picking she won’t be unlucky."

Close will be suited by the drop in grade at Winton tomorrow. PHOT: MONICA TORETTO

Orange also links up with the Nathan Williamson-trained Passchendaele.

The pacer brings winning form to the world championship after running to victory at Winton last week.

While pleased his charge could get the job done last week, Williamson is hopeful of more from Passchendaele this time.

"It was a pretty solid effort to win last start. He worked mid-race and held them off pretty well, but I know he is capable of better than what he showed.

"He seems to have come through the run quite well which is why we are backing him up.

"He has the ability to win a race like this for sure. He probably just needs to show up with his best as they’re a bit more hardened in this grade."

Orange also drives Hogie and Nubliah Chamay in the Winton heats of the World Driving Championship.

Hogie ran an encouraging race at Winton last week and looks to have three factors in his favour this time.

The pacer steps back in grade, gets the services of Orange and gets a big draw upgrade in barrier 1.

Nubliah Chamay ran an honest fourth at last week’s Winton meeting.

The trotter steps out in a similar field from the mobile, having placed in her only start from behind the gate.