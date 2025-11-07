McDonald to rep NZ at champs

James McDonald will represent New Zealand at next month’s Longines International Jockeys’ Championship in Hong Kong. PHOTO: HKJC

Expat Kiwi jockey James McDonald will once again represent his homeland at next month’s Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC), which will take place at Happy Valley Racecourse in Hong Kong on Wednesday, December 10.

The Longines IJC is the most prestigious jockey challenge in the world and the most lucrative for the winning rider, with the four contested races worth a combined $NZ1.7million in prizemoney.

The total prize fund of $227,000 in bonus money for the most successful riders will be split three ways, with the winner set to receive $136,000, $57,000 for second and $34,000 for third.

McDonald was crowned the Longines World’s Best Jockey in 2022 and 2024, and he currently leads this year’s standings. He recently won a fourth consecutive group 1 Cox Plate (2040m) aboard Via Sistina to join Hugh Bowman as the only other jockey to achieve the feat.

McDonald has had plenty of success in Hong Kong this year, including winning all three legs of the jurisdiction’s Triple Crown – The group 1 Stewards’ Cup (1600m), group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (2000m) and group 1 Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (2400m) — aboard Voyage Bubble. — NZ Racing Desk