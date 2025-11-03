ODT Racing Chat: Melbourne Cup at Wingatui Preview

We are out at Wingatui today with ODT Racing Chat, brought to you by Fred's Fencing, to find out how the preparations are going for the Melbourne Cup meeting tomorrow.

We catch up with new track manager Blake Prince on weather and track conditions and if all the hospo tents are in place?

As the ODT's leading tipster we cross examine him as to his sluggish start to spring racing.

He assures us his tips for tomorrow are back on track so stay with us. We also talk to Sam, the Marketer for Otago Racing, on numbers expected, the hospitality options and can we still get tickets?