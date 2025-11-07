4 Te Akau runners aim to hold Guineas

Captured By Love returns to scale victorious following last year's 1000 Guineas (1600m). PHOTO: RACE IMAGES SOUTH

A team of four will defend Te Akau’s crown in the group 1 1000 Guineas (1600m), claimed 12 months ago by Captured By Love, who will bid to return to winning form on the Riccarton undercard.

Mark Waker and Sam Bergerson’s Classic hopes in the feature rest with Cool Aza Rene, Belle Du Monde, Origin Of Love and Belle Cheval, while last year’s heroine takes on the group 3 Canterbury Breeders’ Stakes (1400m).

Captured By Love has not won since her Guineas triumph, but her most recent run for second at Taupo behind race rival Churchillian was encouraging.

However, her camp’s confidence was dealt a blow when she came up with the outside gate in tomorrow’s 14-horse field, and they will rely on jockey Opie Bosson’s magic to overcome that hurdle.

"The barrier draw is a shocker, but hopefully Opie can sort that out and he knows her really well from trackwork and throughout her career," Bergerson said.

"At set weights and penalties, it suits her as a group 1 winner and she can hopefully perform well and get a bit more confidence.

"It’s been so frustrating in the north with cancelled meetings, and we were then going to run in the Legacy Lodge [listed, 1200m] before they changed the venue to Pukekohe.

"That’s right-handed and we think she is a lot better going left-handed, so this a good back-up option."

Guineas prospects Cool Aza Rene, Belle Du Monde and Origin Of Love have completed their preparations from Te Akau’s Riccarton base while Bosson’s mount Belle Cheval is coming off a smart Ellerslie maiden win.

"The fillies that have been down there do have a massive advantage, we’ve had a lot of luck doing it that way, but I still think the northern form and the fillies flying down are the benchmark," Bergerson said.

"Belle Cheval is lightly raced and has to take the next step, but we do think she is very talented and the mile will suit.

"Her sectionals the other day were off the chart, and I think she’s the top seed, but in saying that the other fillies are settled down there and it’s been straight forward getting them through to Saturday."

Origin Of Love won the group 3 War Decree Stakes (1600m) last time out, while Cool Aza Rene was successful in the group 3 Barneswood Farm Stakes (1400m), in which Belle Du Monde was fourth.

"Origin Of Love is a stakes winner at a mile, Cool Aza Rene proved us wrong when we stretched her out in trip, and back to Riccarton and up to a mile, I think Belle Du Monde can run really well," Bergerson said.

"They are an interesting quartet, but it is going to be hard to beat Stephen Marsh’s filly [Well Written]."

Court Of Appeal is also tipped as a strong chance to give the stable further success in the listed Nautical Boat Insurance Metropolitan Trophy (2600m) following the win 12 months ago of former stable runner Mehzebeen, who went on to claim the group 3 New Zealand Cup (3200m).

"She gets in well and unfortunately has drawn the outside as well, but she’s well weighted and the step up in distance should suit," Bergerson said.

"We think she is an out-and-out stayer and she’s got a pretty similar profile to Mehzebeen." — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk