Five runners who may just help you stay in the black

Before elite reinsmen from around the world descend on Winton tomorrow, racing journalist Jonny Turner has his eye on five runners set to make a big impact at the meeting.

From emerging youngsters to seasoned campaigners, each looks ready to turn heads on a proud day for southern harness racing.

SIDE HUSTLE

Race 2

This youngster lines up for start No2 after an excellent debut at Oamaru last month. After sitting parked in what looked a slightly stronger field, Side Hustle fought on bravely for fourth.

The winner, Utah Blaze, will go on to compete in the group 1 Sires Stakes Final on New Zealand Cup day at Addington.

Keeping pace with a quality rival like that looks like outstanding form for Side Hustle to bring to his Winton assignment.

From a workable draw in barrier 5, he should get his winning shot.

MARKTHEWARRIOR

Race 7

He’s a little risky and by no means a standout, but Markthewarrior looks a potential value option.

The trotter has made mistakes in his past two starts, but he gets the key benefit of starting behind the mobile this time.

Before his recent mistakes, Markthewarrior ran some tidy races in stronger grades than he takes on tomorrow.

From barrier 4 over a mile, don’t be surprised if the 5-year-old rolls forward and runs a cheeky race.

RISING STORM

Race 8

An outstanding effort at Winton last week suggests Rising Storm is back to his best.

The pacer was very ordinary in his prior starts and trials before he finished in the placings in his last start.

He’s already shown plenty of quality when competing well against Southern Supremacy Stakes contenders earlier this year.

With a nice placing under his belt, a great driver in Gary Hall Jnr and a sweet draw, everything points to Rising Storm running a big race.

JACCKA EVAN

Race 9

This bold-striding pacer looks to have all of the attributes needed to win his heat of the World Driving Championship.

Jaccka Evan has gate speed, a nice draw, and also has the services of Gary Hall jun, who looks set for a big day at Winton.

The 4-year-old chased home Step It Up A Notch in his last start at Winton, running into second.

The key factor is that he’d had two months between runs, and he should strip fitter for this week’s assignment.

Drawing inside his key rivals, expect Jaccka Evan to take some catching.

AXEL ROSE

Race 4

It is probably fair to say Axel Rose is the best horse in tomorrow’s Gold Chip Final.

Whether he shows that or not is questionable.

His last start at Winton was marred by an early gallop, but he still managed to run a nice fourth.

Complicating things, the trotter appeared to hit a flat spot on the home turn before powering home late.

He’ll be at short odds which won’t be enticing considering he’s a little bit risky, but Axel Rose still rates a clear top pick.