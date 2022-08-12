Southern Mile series returning in 2023 with increased stakes

A southern series that was a smash success in its inaugural season will be back this summer.

The ODT Southern Mile, run by the Otago Racing Club across four venues, will return to offer rating 65 and rating 75 horses a chance to race for some high stakes — even more than last summer.

It will again feature 10 heats over 1600m before the final at Wingatui on March 4.

The heats topped out at $35,000 last year, but eight have been bumped up to $40,000 this year.

The final was $60,000 last year but will now be a hefty $100,000, and total stakes for the series are $470,000, up $93,000 on last year.

"No other races are run in New Zealand for stakes of this level at this grade," Otago Racing Club (ORC) chairman Murray Acklin said.

"We expect horses from all over New Zealand to compete in the heats in an endeavour to qualify for the $100,000 final.

"Only three races are run at this stake level south of Riccarton, two at Wingatui and one at Ascot Park."

Acklin said the ORC was delighted the Otago Daily Times was again sponsoring the Southern Mile.

The club also appreciated the support of Love Racing, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing and the other clubs (Riverton, Waikouaiti, Canterbury and Southland) involved in the series.

Allied Press group advertising manager Paul Dwyer said the newspaper was excited to again lend its support to the Southern Mile initiative.

"The ODT has worked with racing clubs in the South for two years, and promoting local racing has really been successful," Dwyer said.

"Betting has gone up, and we’ve noticed a lift in paper sales, especially from people keen on racing who appreciate the coverage we give it."

Dwyer said the ODT was "really happy" with the inaugural Southern Mile series and was looking forward to another exciting season.

The first two heats in the series will be held at the ORC’s Boxing Day meeting at Wingatui.

Subsequent heats will be raced at Riverton (January 1), the Waikouaiti Racing Club’s meeting at Wingatui (two on January 14), Riccarton (January 28 and February 24), Wingatui (February 4), Banks Peninsula at Riccarton (February 11) and Ascot Park (February 11).

Horses must run in at least one heat to qualify for the $100,000 final at Wingatui.

The field will be determined on the horses with the highest number of points.

Heat winners get 10 points. Eight points are allocated for second, seven for third and so on down to one point for both ninth and 10th.

Winton trainer Sophie Price prepared Henley, a 6yr-old gelding with veteran jockey Terry Moseley on board, to win the inaugural ODT Southern Mile final last March.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz