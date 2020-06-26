Super 3yr-olds in action

Brad Williamson

Catching Otago’s star 3yr-olds Cracker Hill and Spirit Of St Louis looks an almost impossible task for their rivals at Ascot Park tomorrow.

Trotter Cracker Hill looks the closest thing to a racecourse certainty since lockdown in race 7, over 2200m (mobile).

A 20m handicap should not stop Spirit Of St Louis when he has his first run since March in race 8, the feature handicap pace.

Trainer-driver Brad Williamson has Cracker Hill ready to rumble following his super duel with Matua Tana at Addington four weeks ago.

Matua Tana has gone on to notch up a hat-trick of wins, making Cracker Hill’s three-wide effort look even better.

"I gave him plenty of time to get over that because it was a pretty hard run," Williamson said.

"Obviously, the form has been franked with Matua Tana going on to bigger and better things.

The best hopes of others to lower Cracker Hill’s colours might be if the favourite gallops out of contention, which looks a faint hope.

"His manners are pretty good and they should hold him in good stead throughout his whole career," Williamson said.

"If he brings his A-game ... he should be pretty hard to beat."

Spirit Of St Louis reeled off a fast last 800m in his only public appearance leading in to race 8.

The Graeme Anderson-trained gelding ran a 56.2sec split at the Oamaru trials two weeks ago.

Cracker Hill is not the only winning chance among Williamson’s 10 drives tomorrow.

The reinsman will reunite with Day Dreamin, trained by his father Phil, in race 4.

The 4yr-old was second behind impressive winner Miss Crazed at Ascot Park last weekend.

Day Dreamin faces a similar dilemma tomorrow, clashing with another of her stablemates in Springbank Mason.

"She is a winning chance. Take the winner out of it last week and she has beaten the rest nicely enough," Williamson said.

"Springbank Mason is a handy-looking maiden and will be hard to beat."

Jacks N Jazz looks a strong winning chance for Williamson after his big effort to run third behind Payment Plan at Ascot Park last weekend.

The Geoff and Jude Knight-trained 6yr-old fought on strongly after a tough run.

"He seems to race really well in the wet, that fella. He ploughed through it so easily, sitting parked didn’t seem to worry him.

"If it is a wet day on Saturday he will be hard to beat."

Rin Tin Tin in race 2 and Longueval (race 11) are also among Williamson’s winning chances.

Rin Tin Tin ran a good third in a chaotic race won by Braeview Kelly last weekend.

Barrier 4 on the second row of the mobile is Williamson’s main concern.

Longueval has an excellent draw of 2 in race 11.

Williamson also drives Kagee VC (race 1), Coolhand Easton (race 4), The Peaky Blinder (race 5), Whata Razzle Dazzle (race 8) and Rake (race 10).