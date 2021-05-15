Bond seeking Olympic spot

Hamish Bond. Photo: ODT files

Hamish Bond’s fourth Olympic drive begins tonight.

And it could well be over by the time New Zealand wakes up on Tuesday morning.

The Otago rower will line up in the New Zealand men’s eight crew at the final Olympic qualifying regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Seven crews will race for lanes tonight, before a one-off race in the early hours of Tuesday morning (NZ time) for the final two spots at the Tokyo Games.

Bond, who attended Otago Boys’ High School and remains registered with North End, has had one of New Zealand’s most decorated Olympic careers.

Alongside Eric Murray he won gold medals in the men’s pair at both the London and Rio Games in 2012 and 2016.

A stint in cycling, which included a Commonwealth Games bronze medal, followed.

However, he has returned to rowing and joined the eight for what would seem likely to be his final Olympics.

It will be one of two New Zealand boats seeking a late qualification for the Games, which begin in July.

The other is the men’s quadruple sculls.