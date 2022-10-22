Aaron Smith drops major hint about international retirement

Aaron Smith has dropped a major hint about his international retirement. Photo: ODT files

First-choice All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has signalled a likely departure from international rugby following next year's World Cup.

Smith, about to depart with the team for their annual tour of the northern hemisphere, loaded a nostalgic post to his social media channels on Saturday morning which said this version of the tour would be his last.

"Off on my last end of year tour. Still remember going on my first one back in 2012 like it was yesterday. Time flys [sic]," Smith captioned a photo of himself wheeling twin suitcases at Auckland Airport.

The veteran of 110 appearances for the All Blacks - the most by a halfback - is one of several senior members of the team who are expected to wear their last black jerseys in next year's World Cup in France.

Dane Coles, Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick all fall within that bracket, while several others loom as prime candidates for sabbaticals or lucrative overseas contracts.

Smith first played for the All Blacks in 2012 and has gone on to win one World Cup in 2015, while rising to a leadership role within the squad which sees him frequently leading the side's pre-match haka.

The All Blacks are set to play five tests on this edition of their end-of-year tour, beginning with an opening match against Japan next weekend.

The side will then play weekly tests in November against Wales, Scotland and the headline England fixture to finish the year at Twickenham.

Fellow Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava was a late scratch from the tour this morning after he suffered what may be a season-ending knee injury on Thursday. Brad Weber was called into the squad as cover.