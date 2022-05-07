Saturday, 7 May 2022

All Blacks captain and wife welcome first child

    All Blacks captain Sam Cane and wife Harriet have announced the birth of their first child.

    Cane announced the news on social media this afternoon with a simple message: "Welcome to the world Hudson George Cane."

    Harriet said the baby boy was safely born on Wednesday evening.

    "We welcomed our beautiful boy, Hudson George Cane safely on the 4th of May at 9.35pm," she posted on her Instagram account. "Weighing 8.6 lb. We are so in love!"

    Cane sat out the Chiefs' match against the Reds in Brisbane last weekend due to the baby's imminent arrival but is now set to lead the side at FMG Stadium this evening against the Brumbies.

    The flanker's inclusion will be a boost for the fourth-placed Chiefs as they take on an Australian outfit coming off consecutive wins over the Highlanders and Hurricanes

    NZ Herald

