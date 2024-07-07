Sunday, 7 July 2024

All Blacks: How they rated

    By Hayden Meikle
    England's Tommy Freeman and Marcus Smith couldn't stop Sevu Reece scoring the first try for the new era All Blacks in Dunedin last night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the All Blacks from the test against England on Saturday night.

    Stephen Perofeta

    6 – Solid at the back for a 52min shift. Set up Ardie Savea try. Seems likely to be on the bench for the second test.

     

    Sevu Reece

    9 – Brilliant on his international comeback. Never stopped looking for work. Kicked a 50-22 under intense pressure. Scored a try. Made a couple of nice tackles. Chased kicks. Southland rugby’s new hero?

     

    Rieko Ioane

    4 – Out of sorts for much of the game.

     

    Jordie Barrett

    5 – Also relatively quietly in the midfield. Seemed to be targeted by the English rush defence.

     

    Mark Tele’a

    8 – Did not rack up huge metres, but it was not that sort of game. Always posed a threat, and you could sense England were on edge whenever he received the ball.

     

    Damian McKenzie and T J Perenara pulling up in pain. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    Damian McKenzie

    7 – Missed a couple of gettable kicks and would have been in the firing line had his timed-out penalty attempt proved fatal. But created some nice stuff, scrambled under pressure, was brave under the high ball, and made five tackles.

     

    TJ Perenara

    6 – Was doing a reasonable job in his test comeback before succumbing to injury at the break.

     

    Ardie Savea

    6 – Scored a try and battled hard against the physical English but did not stand out.

     

    Dalton Papali’i

    6 – Certainly works hard. His 14 tackles were the most (by five) of the All Blacks. Not really noticed otherwise.

     

    Samipeni Finau

    5 – Did some fine early work disrupting the English lineout and made a couple of trademark heavy tackles. Otherwise anonymous.

     

    Patrick Tuipulotu

    7 – Just a warrior, carrying on where he left off from the Blues’ championship season. Perhaps ran out of steam a little.

    All Blacks captain Scott Barrett on the charge. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    Scott Barrett

    8 – A win, several dominant tackles, some rugged carries and no real run-ins with the referee. Fine start to his captaincy career.

     

    Tyrel Lomax

    7 – Played his part in a scrum that was devastating at times.

     

    Codie Taylor

    5 – A couple of lineout issues and seemed a little rusty after playing little rugby this year. But defence was good.

     

    Ethan de Groot

    8 – The beloved southern man was magnificent. Gave the English front row a good towelling at scrum time. Between EDG and Reece, was this one of Southland rugby’s finest hours?

    Ethan de Groot put in a big shift. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

    RESERVES

    Asafo Aumua

    7 – Looked impressive in his first test since 2021.

     

    Ofa Tu’ungafasi

    6 – Steady hand as always.

     

    Fletcher Newell

    5 – Plugged away in the dark.

     

    Tupou Vaa’i

    6 – Provided plenty of energy when he replaced Finau.

     

    Luke Jacobson

    5 – Made a couple of important tackles.

     

    Finlay Christie

    6 – Did what he always does: kicked reasonably well and defended solidly.

     

    Anton Lienert-Brown

    5 – Only got 10 minutes.

     

    Beauden Barrett

    6 – Enough signs of the great Beaudy to assume he will wear 15 at Eden Park.

