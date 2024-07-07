All Blacks: How they rated

England's Tommy Freeman and Marcus Smith couldn't stop Sevu Reece scoring the first try for the new era All Blacks in Dunedin last night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Stephen Perofeta

6 – Solid at the back for a 52min shift. Set up Ardie Savea try. Seems likely to be on the bench for the second test.

Sevu Reece

9 – Brilliant on his international comeback. Never stopped looking for work. Kicked a 50-22 under intense pressure. Scored a try. Made a couple of nice tackles. Chased kicks. Southland rugby’s new hero?

Rieko Ioane

4 – Out of sorts for much of the game.

Jordie Barrett

5 – Also relatively quietly in the midfield. Seemed to be targeted by the English rush defence.

Mark Tele’a

8 – Did not rack up huge metres, but it was not that sort of game. Always posed a threat, and you could sense England were on edge whenever he received the ball.

Damian McKenzie and T J Perenara pulling up in pain. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Damian McKenzie

7 – Missed a couple of gettable kicks and would have been in the firing line had his timed-out penalty attempt proved fatal. But created some nice stuff, scrambled under pressure, was brave under the high ball, and made five tackles.

TJ Perenara

6 – Was doing a reasonable job in his test comeback before succumbing to injury at the break.

Ardie Savea

6 – Scored a try and battled hard against the physical English but did not stand out.

Dalton Papali’i

6 – Certainly works hard. His 14 tackles were the most (by five) of the All Blacks. Not really noticed otherwise.

Samipeni Finau

5 – Did some fine early work disrupting the English lineout and made a couple of trademark heavy tackles. Otherwise anonymous.

Patrick Tuipulotu

7 – Just a warrior, carrying on where he left off from the Blues’ championship season. Perhaps ran out of steam a little.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett on the charge. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Scott Barrett

8 – A win, several dominant tackles, some rugged carries and no real run-ins with the referee. Fine start to his captaincy career.

Tyrel Lomax

7 – Played his part in a scrum that was devastating at times.

Codie Taylor

5 – A couple of lineout issues and seemed a little rusty after playing little rugby this year. But defence was good.

Ethan de Groot

8 – The beloved southern man was magnificent. Gave the English front row a good towelling at scrum time. Between EDG and Reece, was this one of Southland rugby’s finest hours?

Ethan de Groot put in a big shift. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

RESERVES

Asafo Aumua

7 – Looked impressive in his first test since 2021.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi

6 – Steady hand as always.

Fletcher Newell

5 – Plugged away in the dark.

Tupou Vaa’i

6 – Provided plenty of energy when he replaced Finau.

Luke Jacobson

5 – Made a couple of important tackles.

Finlay Christie

6 – Did what he always does: kicked reasonably well and defended solidly.

Anton Lienert-Brown

5 – Only got 10 minutes.

Beauden Barrett

6 – Enough signs of the great Beaudy to assume he will wear 15 at Eden Park.

