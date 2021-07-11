All Blacks rated: Coles shines against Fiji

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jordie Barrett – 5
Started brightly but seemed to fade.
Sevu Reece – 7
Produced a couple of cracking runs against his country of birth.
Rieko Ioane – 6
Hot and cold.
David Havili – 7
Mixed bag. Showed his twinkletoes to score two nice tries but got yellow-carded.
George Bridge – 6
Anonymous in first half but finally got ball in the second.
Beauden Barrett – 5
Rather flat, and kicking game was poor.
Aaron Smith – 6
Solid if unspectacular in his captaincy debut.
Hoskins Sotutu – 7
Good all-round performance.
Ethan Blackadder – 5
Relatively anonymous but tackling was accurate.
Shannon Frizell – 6
Struggled to get into the game initially but defensive game lifted.
Brodie Retallick – 6
Game of two halves. Strong in second once rust had been shaken off.
Patrick Tuipulotu – 4
Had the dropsies at kick-off time.
Nepo Laulala – 5
Solid but didn’t do much.
Codie Taylor – 6
Understated performance but tackled well.
George Bower – 6
Worked hard in his 50 minutes.
Reserves:
Ethan de Groot – 6
Enjoyed his 30 minutes on debut in front of home fans.
Dane Coles – 9
Massive impact off the bench, becoming the first All Black forward to score four tries in a test.
Tyrel Lomax – 6
Good power and workrate.
Sam Whitelock – 6
Added leadership and grunt.
Luke Jacobson – 5
Small cameo at the end. Likely to return for second test.
Finlay Christie – 6
Full of beans again.
Damian McKenzie – 6
Had two separate spells and did as much as he could.
Will Jordan – 7
Scored a try with his first touch.