All Blacks rated: Coles shines against Fiji

Dane Coles came on as a reserve and immediately made an impact. Photo: Getty Images

The ODT's sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the All Blacks after last night’s 57-23 win over Fiji at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Jordie Barrett – 5

Started brightly but seemed to fade.

Sevu Reece – 7

Produced a couple of cracking runs against his country of birth.

Rieko Ioane – 6

Hot and cold.

David Havili – 7

Mixed bag. Showed his twinkletoes to score two nice tries but got yellow-carded.

George Bridge – 6

Anonymous in first half but finally got ball in the second.

Beauden Barrett – 5

Rather flat, and kicking game was poor.

Aaron Smith – 6

Solid if unspectacular in his captaincy debut.

Hoskins Sotutu – 7

Good all-round performance.

Ethan Blackadder – 5

Relatively anonymous but tackling was accurate.

Shannon Frizell – 6

Struggled to get into the game initially but defensive game lifted.

Brodie Retallick – 6

Game of two halves. Strong in second once rust had been shaken off.

Patrick Tuipulotu – 4

Had the dropsies at kick-off time.

Nepo Laulala – 5

Solid but didn’t do much.

Codie Taylor – 6

Understated performance but tackled well.

George Bower – 6

Worked hard in his 50 minutes.

Reserves:

Ethan de Groot – 6

Enjoyed his 30 minutes on debut in front of home fans.

Dane Coles – 9

Massive impact off the bench, becoming the first All Black forward to score four tries in a test.

Tyrel Lomax – 6

Good power and workrate.

Sam Whitelock – 6

Added leadership and grunt.

Luke Jacobson – 5

Small cameo at the end. Likely to return for second test.

Finlay Christie – 6

Full of beans again.

Damian McKenzie – 6

Had two separate spells and did as much as he could.

Will Jordan – 7

Scored a try with his first touch.

