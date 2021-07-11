Sunday, 11 July 2021

All Blacks rated: Coles shines against Fiji

    By Hayden Meikle
    Dane Coles came on as a reserve and immediately made an impact. Photo: Getty Images
    The ODT's sports editor Hayden Meikle rates the All Blacks after last night’s 57-23 win over Fiji at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    Jordie Barrett – 5

    Started brightly but seemed to fade.

    Sevu Reece – 7

    Produced a couple of cracking runs against his country of birth.

    Rieko Ioane – 6

    Hot and cold.

    David Havili – 7

    Mixed bag. Showed his twinkletoes to score two nice tries but got yellow-carded.

    George Bridge – 6

    Anonymous in first half but finally got ball in the second.

    Beauden Barrett – 5

    Rather flat, and kicking game was poor.

    Aaron Smith – 6

    Solid if unspectacular in his captaincy debut.

    Hoskins Sotutu – 7

    Good all-round performance.

    Ethan Blackadder – 5

    Relatively anonymous but tackling was accurate.

    Shannon Frizell – 6

    Struggled to get into the game initially but defensive game lifted.

    Brodie Retallick – 6

    Game of two halves. Strong in second once rust had been shaken off.

    Patrick Tuipulotu – 4

    Had the dropsies at kick-off time.

    Nepo Laulala – 5

    Solid but didn’t do much.

    Codie Taylor – 6

    Understated performance but tackled well.

    George Bower – 6

    Worked hard in his 50 minutes.

    Reserves:

    Ethan de Groot – 6

    Enjoyed his 30 minutes on debut in front of home fans.

    Dane Coles – 9

    Massive impact off the bench, becoming the first All Black forward to score four tries in a test.

    Tyrel Lomax – 6

    Good power and workrate.

    Sam Whitelock – 6

    Added leadership and grunt.

    Luke Jacobson – 5

    Small cameo at the end. Likely to return for second test.

    Finlay Christie – 6

    Full of beans again.

    Damian McKenzie – 6

    Had two separate spells and did as much as he could.

    Will Jordan – 7

    Scored a try with his first touch.
     

