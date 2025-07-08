All Blacks skipper Scott Barrett to miss rest of France series 

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett is out of the French series with injury. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the rest of test series against France with calf tear.

Barrett suffered a calf injury during the first Test in Dunedin.

The lock was replaced midway through the second half of the 31-27 win.

A scan on Monday revealed a tear.

Barrett's likely return to play is yet to be determined.

The All Blacks are yet to make an anouncement about any possible replacement but the Blues' Patrick Tuipulotu would be the obvious choice.

Barrett, Fabian Holland and Tupou Vaa'i were the second row options in the first test, with Vaa'i starting at No 6.