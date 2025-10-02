Bower on the bench for Bledisloe

Prop George Bower will hope to see his first test action since July. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Barrett will lead the All Blacks in second Bledisloe clash against Australia after recovering from injury, while Leicester Fainga'anuku has been named on the wing for his first test since the 2023 World Cup.

But there is no place for rising Highlanders lock Fabian Holland, with Barrett's return and veteran second-rower Patrick Tuipolotu preferred on the bench, while Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot is recovering from concussion.

Otago prop George Bower is on the bench for the match in Perth on Saturday night and will hope to see his first test action since July.

Fainga'nuku, who returned from France this season, replaces the injured Caleb Clarke on the left wing among three changes to the backline.

Head coach Scott Robertson has dropped outside centre Billy Proctor and replaced him with Quinn Tupaea, while handing the injured Beauden Barrett's No 10 jersey to Damian McKenzie.

Peter Lakai has been promoted from the bench to No 8, swapping with Wallace Sititi, while Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams replace injured props Tyrel Lomax and de Groot.

The rash of injuries from the first Bledisloe match at Auckland's Eden Park last weekend has forced Robertson to shake up his bench, with a recall for dumped winger/centre Rieko Ioane, Ruben Love and props Bower and Pasilio Tosi.

It'll be a special moment for fullback Will Jordan, who makes his 50th test appearance in the black jersey.

Robertson said the team was looking forward to building on the performance last Saturday when the All Blacks beat the Aussies 33-24, as the Rugby Championship goes down to the wire.

New Zealand are second in the table, a point behind defending champions South Africa, and can claim the title with victory in Perth if the Springboks stumble against Argentina at Twickenham in London.

Third-placed Australia, four points behind South Africa, also have a shot at the title if the Pumas can deny the Springboks.

"We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end," Robertson said in a statement today.

"We expect another tough contest this Saturday. It's all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we've ever seen; and we're here to cap off this competition with a performance we can be proud of."

All Blacks v Wallabies

Optus Stadium, Perth

Kickoff: Saturday, 11.05pm (NZ time)

Team

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (Captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain), 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Leicester Fainga'anuku, 12. Jordie Barrett (Vice-Captain) 13. Quinn Tupaea, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. George Bower, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Rieko Ioane, 23. Ruben Love.

Unavailable for selection: Tyrel Lomax (thumb), Caleb Clarke (ankle), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), Ethan de Groot (concussion), Ollie Norris (back), Emoni Narawa (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius).

- Reuters and Allied Media