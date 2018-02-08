Former All Black and Otago forward Gary Seear dies

Gary Seear in action for the All Blacks against England at Twickenham in London. Photo Getty

Former All Black and Otago forward Gary Seear has died.

Seear, who was 65, died early today in Christchurch after a battle with illness.

Seear, a loose forward and occasionally a lock, played 116 games for Otago and 34 games for the All Blacks, including 12 tests.

Seear made his debut for Otago in 1971 and first played for the All Blacks in 1976.

He famously kicked a 45m penalty goal against France in Paris in 1977.