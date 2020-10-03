Allan carries lessons from 2013 experience

Lee Allen. PHOTO: ODT FILES

What would Lee Allan the coach tell Lee Allan the player?

He would tell his 2013 self to be really selfish.

Allan (29) helped Otago end one of the most storied lean runs in New Zealand rugby when his side upset Waikato 26-19 to win the Ranfurly Shield seven years ago.

The province had gone more than half a century without it, and the region went a little crazy.

But the madness only lasted just over a week. Hawke’s Bay came to Dunedin and whisked away the Log O’Wood.

If Allan could whisper in his own ear leading into that match he would have some sound advice.

"To be honest you have to be really selfish in a week like this. As a player I’d tell myself your whole purpose for the week is to get yourself ready for the game.

"It is about doing the little things and ticking all the boxes so you are as well prepared as you can be.

"And just go out there and enjoy it and do the best you can."

He would also tell himself to slow down on the beers.

"It was the first time we’d won it in 56 years and we celebrated it and you should always celebrate it. But we probably went a little too far and celebrated a little too hard.

"But our intent that week when we came out was to put everything into it."

Allan finds the sideline a more nervy spot to be than out in the middle.

"As a player when you are out on the field you forget about all the noise, you forget about the crowd and are in the moment.

"As a coach I don't get too flustered or nervous but you are doing a lot more thinking and you see a lot more."

Allan said the class of 2020 had more experience than his side from 2013, and that should serve the team well.

Otago strung together six successful defences last year.

"When you’ve been there before you know what you need to do to prepare yourself for that week. Back in 2013 it was the first time we had it in 56 years and no-one knew how it felt, including the coaches. Experience is a teacher, we’ve been here before and we know what Hawke’s Bay can offer.

"Last year we were in a semifinal with them and you have to respect them and what they are capable of."