Black Ferns Sevens victorious in Hong Kong

Black Ferns Sevens duo Sarah Hirini (L) and Jorja Miller (R) after claiming victory in Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images

Jorja Miller shook off a yellow card to score two trademark tries as the Black Ferns Sevens saw off Australia 26-19 in the final of the Hong Kong world series tournament.

New Zealand made it three in a row in Hong Kong, although it took two moments of magic from playmaker Miller to seal an absorbing final.

With the scores locked 12-12 midway through the second half, the 21-year-old scythed through the defensive line twice in two minutes to push her side 14 points clear.

Miller was thrilled to contribute but suspected her first-half yellow card will be highlighted by team-mates.

"A couple of fines, there goes half my pay cheque into the team account unfortunately," she told World Rugby.

"I think it's just a credit to the girls. We've grinded through these past couple of days - we knew we had to come out for finals footy and the girls did that. I'm so proud of our whole group.

"We love Hong Kong, we've talked about the history of it, the New Zealand team playing in the early 2000s."

New Zealand led 12-7 at half-time thanks to tries to captain Sarah Hirini and Michaela Brake but Australia drew level soon after the interval when Maddison Levi stormed across for her second try of the match.

Earlier New Zealand trounced Canada 41-0 in the semifinals while Australia saw off France 28-5.

The result lifts the Black Ferns Sevens eight points clear of Australia on the series standings after five rounds.

New Zealand have won tournaments in Cape Town, Vancouver and Hong Kong while Australia have triumphed in Dubai and Perth.

The All Blacks Sevens' modest campaign with a fifth-placed finish in Hong Kong.

After an unbeaten run in pool play, New Zealand came unstuck in the quarterfinals against France, racing 14-0 ahead before conceding three second-half tries to lose 21-14.

They bounced back to beat Spain 24-5 in the play-off for fifth place to set seventh in the overall standings.

Argentina extended their lead atop the standings with a 12-7 defeat of France in the final.