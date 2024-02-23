Chiefs win thriller over Crusaders

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season kicked off in style as the Chiefs earned a late victory over the defending champion Crusaders.
The Chiefs held off a frenetic second half comeback by the Crusaders to win the season opener 33-29 in Hamilton.
Leading 27-10 at halftime, the Chiefs were forced to defend for large periods with Damian McKenzie forced off with a leg injury early in the second half.
A try to Chay Fihaki from a well worked lineout play in the 44th minute closed the gap to 10 points before Scott Barrett stretched out three minutes later to make it 27-22.
A largely scoreless period followed as the two sides entered a war of attrition which was broken open by Fihaki, who burst onto a Jamie Hannah pass for a brilliant try that put the Crusaders in front with 11 minutes to go.
A 50/22 by Etene Nanai-Seturo turned the momentum in the final 10 minutes with Josh Ioane landing a penalty soon after to put the Chiefs up 30-29.
One final big scrum by the Chiefs killed off the contest as Ioane added a long range penalty to seal the win by four points