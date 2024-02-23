Chiefs win thriller over Crusaders

Josh Ioane of the Chiefs is tackled during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between the Chiefs and Crusaders. Photo: Getty Images

The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season kicked off in style as the Chiefs earned a late victory over the defending champion Crusaders.

The Chiefs held off a frenetic second half comeback by the Crusaders to win the season opener 33-29 in Hamilton.

Leading 27-10 at halftime, the Chiefs were forced to defend for large periods with Damian McKenzie forced off with a leg injury early in the second half.

A try to Chay Fihaki from a well worked lineout play in the 44th minute closed the gap to 10 points before Scott Barrett stretched out three minutes later to make it 27-22.

A largely scoreless period followed as the two sides entered a war of attrition which was broken open by Fihaki, who burst onto a Jamie Hannah pass for a brilliant try that put the Crusaders in front with 11 minutes to go.

A 50/22 by Etene Nanai-Seturo turned the momentum in the final 10 minutes with Josh Ioane landing a penalty soon after to put the Chiefs up 30-29.

One final big scrum by the Chiefs killed off the contest as Ioane added a long range penalty to seal the win by four points