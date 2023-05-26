All eyes on new frontrunner

Alhambra-Union halfback Tom Nicholson clears the ball during a Dunedin premier grade game against Kaikorai at the North Ground on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The spotlight has shifted to Kaikorai.

The Demons (31 points) moved to the top of the Dunedin premier club standings following their 59-0 win over Alhambra-Union (1) at the North Ground on Saturday.

The nine-try romp would not have been enough on its own to catapult Kaikorai into pole position, but Taieri (29 points) tripped up 13-12 against University (15) and slipped back to second.

The Eels had previously been unbeaten, so that result was somewhat of a surprise.

University’s form leading into the match had been sketchy. Close losses to Green Island (19), Harbour (17) and Kaikorai had left it outside the top six.

But its desperation was on display in its defensive effort. Taieri threatened to steal victory at the end, but University kept the Eels out and clinched the win.

Kaikorai will host University at Bishopscourt tomorrow in arguably the game of the round, although it will be interesting to see how Taieri attempts to bounce back against Harbour at Peter Johnstone Park.

Kaikorai has struck University at a good time.

The students will be without four of their leading players. Outside backs Jermaine Pepe and Jeremiah Asi, lock Ale Aho and loose forward Aaron Withy will be in Japan with the New Zealand Universities team on a whirlwind tour.

That is a lot of talent to make do without.

But Kaikorai coach Andy Hunter is wary of claims University will be under-strength.

"You don’t read too much into it," Hunter said.

"Actually, quite often replacement players will come in and play as well or play the game of their lives, so the team that has lost those players [is] not always affected.

"Mentally, the opposition need to go in preparing as well as ever and focus on that.

"I think that result [against Taieri] just describes the tightness of the competition. I personally don’t think there is a lot between the top five or six teams."

Kaikorai edged University when the sides met back in round two. Its young forward pack paved the way for the 32-25 win.

Hunter has been thrilled with how many of his young charges are stepping up, particularly in the pack.

Co-captains Charlie Marsh and Lucas Casey have led the way.

Casey had an exceptional game on the side of the scrum against AU and shapes as a fine prospect, while Marsh, a halfback, has provided some quality service for a threatening backline that includes powerful outside back Mefiposeti Tupou.

Locks Oscar Graham and Harrison Morton are the equal of any pairing in the competition, while teenaged props Liam McIntosh and Ulaea Takataka have impressed Hunter as well.

"For a couple of 18-year-olds, they have been extremely impressive.

"It is a very young pack but we’re really pleased with the balance of the team. We’ve just got to keep healthy and well and see what the season gives us."

In the other games this weekend, Southern (24 points) will host AU, and Dunedin (19) is at home to Zingari-Richmond (4).

