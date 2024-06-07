Barbarians hunt a home semi

Southland club rugby hopefuls prior to the 2019 season. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The six teams involved in Southland premier club rugby have four more weeks to play in the round robin competition before the semifinals.

Star have won eight of their nine games and are sitting on top of the table with 41 points.

Defending champions Pirates Old Boys have won seven games and are on 35 points, while the Eastern Northern Barbarians have won six and are on 30 points.

The Barbarians’ challenge in the next four weeks will be to win enough games to earn a home semifinal in Gore.

The Baabaas have a strong squad. Caine Taylor, Ben Hill and Daniel Thwaites have shown the quality of depth in the loose forwards while representative loosies Leroy Ferguson and Jacob Coghlan have had very limited availability this year, due to injury.

Woodlands have won four of their games and are on 24 points ahead of Marist with 10.

Marist coach Derek Manson thought his side were playing better than their two wins suggested.

"We have been competitive in all of our games. Some of the scores don’t reflect how close some of those games have been.

"The team has been putting in the effort — the bounce of the ball hasn’t gone our way."

Marist have been without captain Keanu Kahukuru, who has been on a concussion stand-down in recent weeks. The midfielder’s communication skills have been missed with the outside backs.

Marist have not given up hope of making the semifinals, but they are not likely to narrow the gap tomorrow when they host high-flying Star.

The Star-Blues clash was the only premier club game played in Southland over King’s Birthday weekend, during Blues’ 150th anniversary celebrations.

Star won 38-10 after leading 31-0 at halftime.

Stags No 8 Semisi Tupou-Taeiloa was again a powerful ball runner for Star, while hooker Jayden Henderson and prop Jack Sexton also impressed. Halfback Hayden Edgley put on a tidy display in the rough weather conditions.

Blues got stuck into their work after the break and won the second half 10-7. Prop Michael Peterson was best for Blues, while one of the club’s finest, Daniel Townson, scored one of the team’s tries.

Blues are back at Balmoral this weekend to play Pirates Old Boys, while Woodlands will host the Barbarians.

- By John Langford