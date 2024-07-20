Both teams keen to avoid sting of loss

Green Island captain Heath MacEwan and Dunedin captain Joe Cooke share an amicable moment ahead of the premier grade final at Forsyth Barr Stadium today. Photo: Peter McIntosh

You get the motivation where you can — not that either side needs any extra ahead of today’s club rugby final at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Green Island captain Heath MacEwan is keen to avoid the empty feeling he experienced following his side’s 21-17 defeat to Taieri in the 2021 final.

Dunedin captain Joe Cooke is familiar with the sting of second place as well. They lost the final to Southern last year and they have not won the banner since 2013.

They have also collected a couple of losses to Green Island during the round-robin.

But the 25-year-old midfielder said his side were confident despite going into the final as arguably the underdog.

"The boys are fizzed. We’ve had a good season despite having quite a hard draw," Cooke said.

"But that has been good for our rugby even though we’ve had a few losses."

Cooke has been an influential figure in the midfield and he played an important role in their semifinal win against University at Kettle Park on Saturday.

But Dunedin typically build their game through the set pieces.

Veteran loosie Hame Toma is a strong carrier and lock James Bolton has been in good form.

Prop Rohan Wingham is expected to make an impact as well.

But the Sharks have some weapons out wide, too. Joshua Augustine and Kyan Rangitutia have been in blistering touch and they will enjoy the fast, dry track awaiting them under the roof.

"I can’t give away too much," Cooke said when asked about the game plan.

"But we’ve got a few tricks up our sleeve which hopefully we will showcase [today]."

MacEwan knows what the runner-up blues feel like.

The Grizzlies scored three tries to zip in the 2021 final but were mostly undone by some accurate goal-kicking by Cameron Millar.

MacEwan does not remember much about the game — it flew by in a haze of adrenaline.

But the 22-year-old does recall the "the feeling after the game wasn’t the best".

The Green Island faithful had high expectations but the side fell a little short.

The fans have been waiting for another championship win since 1978.

"We’re not just doing it for ourselves but for everyone supporting us," MacEwan said.

"It will be a massive day on Saturday for everyone regardless of the results."

Green Island have got two teams through to the final. Their premier development side will play Kaikorai in the earlier final at 11am, and Kaikorai and Taieri will contest the Dunedin open grade final at 1pm.

MacEwan, who made the move from openside flanker to hooker last year, brushed off suggestions the Grizzlies were the favourite.

"Playing in a final is a completely different game. It is different to any round-robin game. It is 80 minutes of two teams going at it.

"Dunedin will be a different side to the team we’ve played the last two times, so it will be a brutal game."

Green Island have a decent pack but their advantage is arguably out wide.

Highlanders back-up fullback Finn Hurley will slot into first five in the absence of Finn Strawbridge. He will be tasked with creating play and getting the ball out to dangerous ball runner Levi Harmon and the electric Sam Nemec-Vial.

Highlanders trio Sam Gilbert, James Arscott and Oliver Haig have been named on the bench, so Green Island will be able finish the match strongly.

That may well prove the difference.

Dunedin premier final

Forsyth Barr Stadium, 3pm

Green Island: Sam Nemec-Vial, Zion Niha, Levi Harmon, Riley Lucas, Vilimone Bainibure, Finn Hurley, Daniel Smart, Ronan Dynes, Amos Roddick, Jesse Va’afusuaga, Christian MacEwan, Timothy Heller, Aifala Taelega, Heath MacEwan, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Shane Fikken, Josh Beer-Williams, Richard Buchanan, Oliver Haig, James Arscott, Bradley McPate, Sam Gilbert.

Dunedin: Joshua Augustine, Kyan Rangitutia, Jayden Tegg, Joe Cooke, Tayne Harvey, Cameron Burgess, Tim Hogan, Hame Toma, Max Ratcliffe, Curtis Palmer, Reuben Palmer, James Bolton, Sepasetiane Vaka, Liam Arthur-Hunt, Rohan Wingham. Reserves: Taitelea Tasi-Cordtz, Rhys Hughes, Jamie Mowat, Konrad Lotu-I'iga, Ashton Booth, Gene Te Amo, Benjamin Paku.