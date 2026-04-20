Clutha remain unbeaten with dominant second-half showing

Photo: ODT files

The Southern Region club competition delivered an outstanding round of fixtures on Saturday.

Clutha maintained their unbeaten record with an impressive 54-23 win over Owaka at Swamp Hen Park, overcoming a halftime deficit in the process.

Clutha struggled early to find cohesion as Owaka dominated the physical exchanges and applied sustained pressure.

The home side defended resolutely and capitalised on their opportunities inside Clutha’s half, taking a deserved 16-14 lead into the break.

Clutha’s backline was disrupted throughout the first half by Owaka’s aggressive defensive line. However, the Steamers emerged after halftime with renewed intent, scoring two tries in seven minutes.

This shift in momentum proved decisive, as Clutha pulled away in the closing stages.

Winger Junior Samuelu was outstanding, bagging four tries and consistently threatening in open space.

The clash of the round took place at Clutha Valley, where the home side edged Toko 48-46 in a thrilling encounter decided by a late Dean Sinnamon try.

Toko made a strong start, crossing for two early tries before Clutha Valley responded.

The remainder of the first half was an end-to-end contest with both sides trading scores in a high-tempo game.

Clutha Valley built momentum with 19 unanswered points, though Toko hooker Keegan Ferguson’s third try of the half kept his side within reach, narrowing the halftime score to 24-20.

The second half followed a similar pattern with both teams continuing to prioritise attacking play.

The lead changed hands multiple times, and Ferguson’s fourth try gave Toko a late 46-41 advantage.

However, Clutha Valley responded through Sinnamon to level the scores, before Ben Smart calmly converted from wide out to secure a narrow victory.

Heriot secured the West Otago Shield with a 26-17 win over Lawrence at home.

The hosts capitalised on Lawrence’s errors and converted opportunities into points, establishing an 18-12 lead at halftime while controlling both territory and possession.

Lawrence struggled to build momentum in the second half with handling errors and a lack of attacking precision.

Heriot maintained pressure as their disciplined approach ultimately proved the difference.

Crescent recorded their first win of the season in convincing fashion, beating Clinton 36-0 at Kaitangata to retain the Ian Reid Memorial Trophy.

Crescent dominated from the outset, taking a 22-0 lead into halftime.

While Clinton showed improved defensive resilience in the second half, limiting Crescent to two additional tries, they were unable to generate meaningful attacking opportunities.

Crescent skipper Tyler Brouwer led from the front with two tries and a commanding performance in the tight.

Returning old heads Jackson Cook and Nico Burgess were fine additions to the backline.

- Francis Parker