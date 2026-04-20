Arrowtown celebrate festival with resounding victory to snap winless run

PHOTO: ODT FILES

It seemed somewhat fitting Arrowtown should break a 10-month drought in the Central Otago premier club competition with a festival display of rugby on the main day of the 40th Arrowtown Autumn Festival.

Playing at home on a spongy Jack Reid Park, they whacked Maniototo 45-7 for their first competition win since June 14 last year.

Seven players dotted down for tries with just about every incursion into the opposition’s 22m yielding five-pointers.

Just as impressively, despite Maniototo making several visits to Arrowtown’s own 22m, the home side kept the Maggots scoreless until the 70th minute.

Arrowtown had clearly gained confidence from taking the lead in their first two games, against Cromwell and Wakatipu, only to surrender it in the last few minutes each time.

Arrowtown players to catch the eye included winger Tristen Jones, captain and fullback Ryan Egerton and flanker Hugh Fergusson, while second five Adam Jackson, playing his 100th game, laid on a great try for Aidan Conrad-Hinga.

Following a first-round bye, Maniototo have been scoreless through the first two halves they have played, and scored just one try in each second half.

New coach Steve Lithgow said Arrowtown "took all their chances, played the territory game better than us and were just smarter".

"For the conditions, we probably should have kicked more and played a bit more territory, but really our physicality around the ruck and our defence were pretty poor for most of the game."

No-one could land a kick at Molyneux Park, but Upper Clutha ran in four first-half tries in a 25-10 win over Alexandra.

The Armadillos have been their bogey team in the past few seasons but the Rams scored three times in the first 15 minutes to set the home side back.

Winger Nico Bowering added a second try in the second half to help seal the win for Upper Clutha, though Alexandra battled hard and grabbed two late tries.

Lock Juniper Seumenicht shone on debut, and captain Lachlan Garrick was industrious.

For Alexandra, lock Joshua Scobie put in a big shift and centre Tyler Ford put in a trademark performance.

Cromwell posted their first win over Wakatipu in Queenstown in four years.

Defence was the key in the 21-12 win. No 8 Simon Able led the effort there.

First five Brayden Laing was solid on defence and had a good day from the kicking tee. He slotted three penalty goals and knocked over a conversion.

Openside flanker Flynn Stuart drove over for a try and the 19-year-old impressed with his work-rate.

Left winger Mike Macrae helped clinch the win for the Goats with his second-half try.

Logan Beggs was threatening for Wakatipu, while the bench made an impact but could not overcome the 12-5 halftime deficit.

— additional reporting Adrian Seconi