Taieri edge Kaikorai, GI stay unbeaten

Taieri 24

Kaikorai 18

Sometimes it just comes down to who makes fewer mistakes.

Taieri had the edge there.

They beat Kaikorai 24-18 in a tense game at Peter Johnstone Park on Saturday.

The home side can credit some tough defence and their ability to convert pressure into points.

Kaikorai will reflect on a bunch of missed opportunities.

Arguably, the game came down to one key moment midway through the second half.

Winger Mefi Tupou — who had a strong game for Kaikorai — rushed up out of the defensive line hoping to stop centre Matt Whaanga before he could get going.

But the seasoned midfielder shifted weight to dodge the worst of the impact. Then he brushed aside the off-balance defender and ran 10m to score.

Taieri had led 17-15. The converted try took the lead to 24-15.

Ben Miller slotted a penalty with a minute remaining to snatch a bonus point that could prove valuable in the final count.

Both sides lost a player to the bin. Taieri No 8 Sam Fischli got sent off for foul play, and Kaikorai centre Jake Fowler received a yellow for a dangerous tackle.

Whaanga was influential for Taieri.

Left winger Joseph Cockburn made some exhilarating breaks, and first five Archie Body had a composed game.

Kaikorai No 8 Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu charged forward, and fullback Charlie Breen brought some creativity. — Adrian Seconi

Green Island 40

Alhambra-Union 22

There was a sense of deja vu at Miller Park.

Green Island had too much gas and scored a bunch of tries from deep to collect a fourth consecutive win against an Alhambra-Union side who gave it everything.

The Grizzlies posted a 40-22 win and moved into top place after four rounds.

They were up against it early, though. The Broncos dominated the opening 20 or so minutes.

Levi Emery landed a penalty goal and blindside flanker Samuel Collins went over for a five-pointer.

But Green Island responded with a breakout try to Sam Nemec-Vial.

They have so much pace out wide and the backs went to work.

Midfield combination Jake Te Hiwi and Riley Lucas are one of the more formidable duos in the competition. They bagged a try each before the break to help the Grizzlies take a 26-15 halftime lead.

Ronan Dynes and Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe scored a couple of minutes apart to secure the win.

But AU rallied and they were rewarded with a try to openside Zac Perrett late in the game.

Green Island prop Shane Fikken stood out with some tireless defence, and Te Hiwi was a force in the middle of the paddock.

Levi Emery had a solid game for AU at first five, and their front row was impressive. — Adrian Seconi

Taieri winger Joseph Cockburn looks for a way past Kaikorai centre Jake Fowler at Peter Johnstone Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Harbour 29

Zingari-Richmond 12

Harbour successfully retained the Scoles Memorial Trophy with victory over Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo.

The game see-sawed during the opening quarter as both sides showed a willingness to engage in the battle up front.

Following a sustained period of attack, Harbour opted to send the ball wide early in the second quarter and winger Peri Havea scored in the corner.

The home side threatened soon after but turned the ball over, which resulted in a breakout try to Harbour No 8 Senita Lauaki.

Harbour’s flat line of defence shut down the promising breakouts from Zingari, while the Colours’ own defensive trio of Semisi Maasi, Ropati So’oalo and Tama Apineru proved impenetrable.

That forced Harbour to run at the flanks and the Hawks profited with early second-half tries to Wiremu Brailey and Rique Miln.

The impetus the Harbour bench offered in the third quarter was cancelled out by a tighter-knit Zingari team over the final 20 minutes.

The Colours began to show more urgency and fed of the energy of their tight five. Hooker A-One Lolofie was inspiring, and locks Ratunui Latus and Rupeni Koroi shone.

Lolofie and Koroi bagged a late try each. Gaps had opened up in Harbour’s defence and Zingari exploited them.

Harbour were well-served by Lauaki and fellow loose forward Taylor Dale, while second five Willie Tufui and fullback Kyle Kloppers featured defensively and on the counter-attack.

A-One Lolofie led the Zingari pack. Latus and Koroi put in big shifts, and halfback Lachlan Collins made some crisp passes. — Wayne Parsons

Southern 39

Dunedin 31

Southern came roaring home to win the Ron Reggett Memorial at Bathgate Park.

Mackenzie Palmer gave the Magpies a fine start with an intercept try after 30 seconds, and the teams then traded errors until Dunedin got themselves into the game with some sparkling back play and scored three tries.

Hooker Luka Salesa went over from a rolling maul, quick hands put openside Jarius Losefa over for the first of his two tries, and Kyan Rangitutia scored his first to give the Sharks a 17-7 lead.

Southern No 8 Mika Mafi went over from a maul to cut the lead to five, but Rangitutia scored a second to give the Sharks a 12-point lead at the break. Dunedin had left at least two tries out there, however, and it would prove costly.

Southern lost halfback Wilson Driver and Palmer had to slot in, and that was the catalyst for a massive change in the game.

The Magpies reverted to type and, with their big pack, they hid the ball from Dunedin for most of the second half.

Big tighthead Isileli Otunuku barrelled over for two tries, replacement winger Justin Malifa went over late, and Palmer did the rest with his boot.

Dunedin won only a single lineout in the second half — and that was to midfielder Joe Cooke — and with no ball, they tried to contain the massive Southern pack with limited success.

Otunuku was unstoppable for Southern and was well supported by Caleb Hughes, while Lawrence Leung Wai dominated the lineout in the second half and Palmer was the little general.

For Dunedin, Rangitutia was the most dangerous back on the paddock and openside Losefa was lively, but it looks a long season for the winless Sharks. — Paul Dwyer

Round 4

The scores

Taieri 24 (Matt Whaanga 2, Thomas Bolton tries; Archie Body 3 con, pen), Kaikorai 18 (Jake Hill, Henry Scott tries; Ben Miller con, 2 pen). Halftime: 10-10.

Green Island 40 (Ronan Dynes, Reimana Saunderson-Rurawhe, Riley Lucas, Jake Te Hiwi, Zion Niha, Sam Nemec-Vial tries; Nemec-Vial 5 con), Alhambra-Union 22 (Zac Perrett, Amaziah Mitchell, Sam Collins tries; Franklin Barry con, Levi Emery con, pen). Halftime: Green Island 26-15.

Harbour 29 (Peri Havea, Senita Lauaki, Ben Fakataha, Wiremu Brailey, Rique Miln tries; Miln 2 con), Zingari-Richmond 12 (Rupeni Koroi, A-One Lolofie tries; Semisi Maasi con). Halftime: Harbour 17-0.

Southern 39 (Isileli Otunuku 2, Justin Malifa, Mika Mafi, Mackenzie Palmer tries; Palmer 4 con, 2 pen), Dunedin 31 (Kyan Rangitutia 2, Jarius Iosefa 2, Luka Salesa tries; Brayden Dew 3 con). Halftime: Dunedin 24-12.

Standings:—