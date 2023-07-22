Dunedin and Southern pack a punch in semifinals

Well, there you go.

Just when you think you know rugby, the opposite goes and happens.

Dunedin upset competition front-runner Kaikorai 34-27 in the semifinal at Bishopscourt, and Southern scored late to edge Taieri 28-23 in the other semi at Peter Johnstone Park.

That means Southern will host Dunedin in the final at Bathgate Park on Saturday.

The defending champions made a cracking start against Taieri. Tries to Jay Tofaeono and Jake Mcewan and three penalties to Mackenzie Haugh saw the visitors go into the halftime break with a 21-8 lead.

But Taieri rallied. Jesse Hutton and Joe Cockburn scored and a penalty to Bob Martin in the 73rd minute saw Taieri take a 23-21 lead.

But Konrad Toleafoa scored with a couple of minutes on the clock to help seal the win.

Taieri has been one of the form teams in the competition and went into the game as the favourite.

Kaikorai had an even greater claim to a berth in the final. It was in pole position following the round-robin and destroyed Harbour 54-28 in the playoff last week.

But Dunedin countered some sparkling back play by Kaikorai with a dominant second-half effort by the pack.

The Sharks trailed 19-13 at the break and were struggling to contain Kaikorai out wide.

But their more direct approach proved a potent, if not blunt, weapon.

Towering lock Reuben Palmer stretched over to score. Replacement winger Jay Davis slipped over out wide and hooker Harry Press got in the boot of the lineout to score and stretch the lead to 34-22.

Kaikorai had virtually no ball in the red zone in the second spell. Ben Miller went over in the corner to give the home side some late hope.

And a late break from Nic Profit looked threatening but was snuffed out.