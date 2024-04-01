Dunedin Premier Rugby team preview: Harbour

Harbour play Kaikorai at Watson Park in 2022. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Harbour

Last year: Eliminated in the playoffs.

Coach: Jeremy Wara (second year), assistants Thugana Ruinga (second) and Scott Guthrie (first).

Squad. —

Forwards: Angus Hewitt , Solomon Pole, Sifa Pole , Siaki Kata, Nasili Ikahihifo, Toni Taufa, Taylor Dale , Hilary Takau, Harrison Mortimer, Ben Fakataha, Tane Vatuvei, Ryan Palmer, Eli Tonga, Lucas Govaerts, Sam Vatuvei, James Daniel, Junior Foaitua.

Backs: Tetauru Cuthers, Mason James, Opeti Samate, Willie Tufui, Rueben Wairau, Ben Pringle , Max Brown, Kobe Lee, Aleki Morris-Lome, Samu Folaumoetui, Mouhnir Ramasch, Mosese Palelei.

Harbour have seen a few players set sail.

And by a few, we mean a lot.

Coach Jeremy Wara will be busy stitching it all together, and one of the biggest holes is at loosehead.

Prop Hagen Free is a late scratching. He has a history of head knocks and has decided to skip the season to get himself right, while fellow prop Tevita Pole has moved south to try his luck in Southland.

There is another gap at first five. Obeys Samate has moved on.

He did it all for Harbour. He ran the cutter, kicked the goals and provided the spark when the Hawks needed a jump start.

Experienced lock Joseph Aldrich-Williams and loose forward Olly Parkinson have headed to Auckland.

Halfback Nathan Hastie is busy with the Highlanders and is unlikely to be sighted very often, and former All Black Waisake Naholo has moved into coaching.

There is some good news out at Watson Park, though. Powerhouse midfielder Willie Tufui is back from Southland and he will link up with Aleki Morris-Lome in an experienced midfield.

Promising loose forward Nasili Ikahihifo has come over from Kaikorai and he is a tough, uncompromising player.

Lock Ryan Palmer has move south from Tauranga and is one to watch, while Mason James will take over at first five.

* Team lists provided by the Otago Rugby Football Union.