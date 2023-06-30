Eager for 150th premier

Paul Tupa’i has a big weekend ahead for Southern. PHOTO: CASWELL IMAGES SPORT

Southern midfielder Paul Tupa’i is a stayer.

He will bring up his 150th premier game this weekend.

They have not all been for one club.

In another world, he might have been bringing up 150 for Pirates tomorrow.

He played all his junior rugby there and remained loyal to the club right up until it pulled out of the premier grade at the beginning of the 2017 season.

Tupa’i joined the migration to Southern.

Pirates had a formidable pack and a good chunk of them popped at the Magpies, much to the chagrin of some of the city’s other clubs.

Dubbed the "Southern All Stars", the Magpies won the Dunedin premier title that season.

They beat Harbour 24-15 in the final. Tupa’i started at centre, while Pirates team-mates Josh Clark and Craig Millar started in the pack.

"When Pirates folded, there was a few of us who came over and we were lucky enough to win a banner that year," Tupa’i said.

"It is sad that that club is not still going in terms of senior footy. But I’m lucky to be playing here at Southern, and we get looked after by Reggie [Mike Reggett] and JL [John Leslie]. They look after us here."

Tupa’i clocked 65 games for Pirates before their demise.

The 30-year-old is a loyal character. He is teaching at King’s High School — he also went to school there. But he was teaching at Tokomairiro High School for three years and would commute for rugby.

There have been plenty of highlights since he debuted in 2011. The 2017 title and last year’s surprise championship win were at the top of the list.

"But so were the good old days at Pirates as well. There were some great matches for the Larry Salmon [Memorial] against the Sharkies," he said.

"I’m pretty lucky to still be playing."

Tupa’i reached a career-high when he had a season with North Otago in the Heartland Championship in 2018.

The plan now is to start "giving back a bit more".

He is doing some coaching at King’s and would like to get involved in the junior club at Pirates.

But more immediately, he is focused on his 150th and Southern’s game against Kaikorai at Bishopscourt tomorrow.

Kaikorai has been the form team this season, so it will be a good test for Southern, which is safely through to the playoffs.

Taieri will host Dunedin at Peter Johnstone Park. There is not a lot riding on the outcome of that game as both sides are into the top-six playoffs.

Green Island hosts Zingari-Richmond, and Harbour is at home to Alhambra-Union. University has the bye.