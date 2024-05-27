Hurley key for Green Island

Green Island first five Caleb Williams stretches out to score in a Dunedin premier grade match against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo Park on Saturday. Hooker A-One Lolofie does his best to stop him. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Green Island 34

Zingari-Richmond 21

Some magic from fullback Finn Hurley helped Green Island beat Zingari-Richmond 34-21 on a bleak afternoon at Montecillo Park on Saturday.

The Highlanders back-up fullback scored a spectacular try shortly after the break. He gathered a loose pass in the midfield and used his pace to get on the outside of the defence and set off on a 50m angled run to the corner.

Ten metres out he put in a big right foot step to beat a desperate tackler who clung on for a second or two before he slipped through.

But the corner flag was looming and so was the final line of defence. It looked like Hurley would be bundled out but somehow he managed to leap high and dot down in the corner.

He added the sideline conversion too. He really was instrumental in the blustery conditions, while Amos Roddick was a standout in the Green Island pack.

But Zingari-Richmond played a part too.

They got two yellow cards in the first half and that proved costly.

Green Island first five Caleb Williams stretched out to score late in the half when the Colours were down to 13 men.

That gave the visitors a 15-7 at halftime lead which blew out by another seven thanks to Hurley.

Tofatuimoana Solia had a huge game for the Colours. He barged over for a try in each half and swatted away tackle after tackle.

Veteran Zingari-Richmond forward Chris Bell received a guard of honour as he ran on to the field for what was his 300th premier game for the club. It is a record unlikely to ever be beaten. — Adrian Seconi

Southern 81

Alhambra-Union 7

The defending champions have made their way to the top of the competition standings.

Southern swept aside a feeble Alhambra-Union side to win 81-7 at the North Ground.

The visitors ran in 13 tries .

Fullback Mackenzie Palmer and lock Archie Treadwell bagged three tries apiece during the romp.

Palmer was at his dynamic best and had the Alhambra-Union defence at his mercy, whereas Treadwell had a storming game in the tight.

Alhambra-Union’s scrum held up and the lineout functioned reasonably well, but defensively they were not up to it.

Southern was able to "waltz through, to be honest" a seasoned Alhambra-Union stalwart said.

Palmer’s best effort was a 60m weaving effort which finished with him dotting down under the posts. He also drilled eight conversions to go with his three tries for a 31-point haul.

Reserve Alhambra-Union forward Kenneth Delaiono scored for his side midway through the second half in pretty much the only highlight for the Broncos.

The win enabled Southern to take over at the top of the competition standings. They have 37 points.

Alhambra-Union have now lost 26 premier games in a row. They had a 20-20 draw against Taieri in round three of 2020, and beat Southern 41-14 the week earlier.

It has been a long, barren run and they are catching Zingari-Richmond’s record for the most consecutive loses of 33. — Adrian Seconi

Harbour 15

University 13

A mobile Harbour forward pack countered all University could muster.

And their late try handed Grant Innes a winning result to mark in his 500th premier game as manager.

Cross-winds at Watson Park scuttled any chance the students had of playing an expansive game.

Both sides relied heavily on controlling the ball up front. Any back play became laboured as players from each pack had time to regroup.

University looked promising in the opening minutes. No 8 Will Stodart took the ball up from the back of a scrum, off-loaded to loosie Aaron Withy, who drew Harbour’s defence, leaving wing Finlay Hagen in the open and free to score in the corner.

Harbour responded from the restart, regaining the ball for their forwards to rumble the ball up to the line. Prop Benjamin Fakataha barged over for the first of two tries.

While honours were even in set piece, Harbour had an edge on the drive and their ability to rally in defence proved instrumental.

Locks Siosifa Pole and Siaki Kata put in some good tackles. Fakataha and loose forwards Toni Taufa and Taylor Dale were menacing in broken play, while Nathan Hastie directed play well from behind the pack.

For University, locks Lanson Randell and Ale Aho shut down many threats.

Bradley Campbell provided good clearance from halfback, and midfielders Warren Loulanting and Robert Fridd were threats. — Wayne Parsons

Dunedin 23

Kaikorai 10

Dunedin won the contest with Kaikorai through defence.

Kaikorai elected to play with the wind which can be a kiss of death at Kettle Park.

Ben Miller kicked an early penalty but Dunedin controlled possession and it paid off.

They scored one of the tries of the season when first five Cam Burgess ran the ball back from deep. He got it to fullback Josh Augustine who beat the first line with his electric pace, then stepped the cover and found winger Marcus Hetherington who sped the last 20m to the line.

The Dunedin defence thwarted Kaikorai for a 15-minute period with some thumping tackles and kept the game in the midfield.

Flanker Lucas Casey finally wrenched the ball free from a maul and galloped 40m to score.

Dunedin leant on their scrum and won a penalty in reply. They kicked for touch and hooker Evan Blyth was driven over.

It was 10-10 at halftime. Burgess kicked a couple of penalties and Kaikorai took their turn to defend for long stints.

They finally cracked when replacement midfielder Tayne Harvey got on the outside of his man and reached out in a double tackle to clinch a 23-10 win.

Dunedin prop Rohan Wingham and lock Jamie Mowat had big shifts. The pack was dominant in the set pieces, and Burgess was impressive taking the ball to the line.

Kaikorai loosies Casey and Hayden Michaels were powerhouses, and backs Nicolas Proffit and Charlie Breen looked potent. — Paul Dwyer

Round 9

The scores

Green Island 34 (Ben Lopas, Caleb Williams, Finn Hurley, Heath Macewan, Sunia Makasini tries; Hurley 4 con), Zingari-Richmond 21 (Tofatuimoana Solia 2, A-One Lolofie tries; Shaun Driver 3 con). Halftime: 15-7.

Southern 81 (Mackenzie Palmer 3, Archie Treadwell 3, Regan Bent 2, Paul Tupa’i 2, Levi Emery, Wyndham Patuawa, Lotu Solomona tries; Palmer 8 con), Alhambra-Union 7 (Kenneth Delaiono try; William Thode con). Halftime: 29-0.

Harbour 15 (Ben Fakataha 2, Toni Taufa tries), University 13 (Finlay Hagen, Bradley Campbell tries; Rico Muliaina pen). Halftime 10-10.

Dunedin 23 (Marcus Hetherington, Evan Blyth, Taine Harvey tries; Cam Burgess con, 2 pen), Kaikorai 10 (Lucas Casey try; Ben Miller con, pen). Halftime: 10-10

Standings

P W L D F A Pts Southern 8 7 1 0 369 1 7 Green Is 7 6 1 0 277 123 5 Zingari-R 8 6 2 0 262 250 6 Dunedin 9 6 3 0 246 166 5 Kaikorai 7 5 2 0 283 71 5 University 8 3 5 0 310 170 9 Harbour 9 2 7 0 136 422 3 Taieri 8 1 7 0 148 290 3 AU 8 0 8 0 85 491 0

Points earned for the bye: GI 5, Zingari 4, Kaikorai 3, Southern 2, University 1.