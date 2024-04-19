Ryan Egerton in action for Arrowtown against local rivals Wakatipu at Jack Reid Park last weekend. PHOTO: CASWELLIMAGES.COM

Five questions for Arrowtown captain Ryan Egerton.

1. Favourite rugby memory?

It would have to be the Stags beating Otago at Rugby Park. It was a couple of years ago now. We had a big golf day the day before, and the terraces were roaring. Any time the Stags get up over Otago is good.

2. Hardest opponent?

I’d probably say Oliver Stirling and the Upper Clutha Rams. The guy’s just had my number the past couple of years.

3. What rugby player do you admire and why?

Matt Whaanga. A great man and a good Stags battler on and off the field.

4. What do you do to relax?

I love my golf, mate. You will either catch me at the golf course or at the Frankton Arm Tavern. I’m a member at the Arrowtown Golf Club and I’ve played since I was about 20. There’s a good core of us who play golf.

5. If Ryan Egerton is cooking, what are we eating?

Takeaways, to be fair. But maybe some famous Tuatapere curried sausages, because I’m from Tuatapere.