Five questions for Excelsior first five Josh Phipps

Josh Phipps. PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

Playing at the world schools festival in South Africa with Hartpury College and scoring the winning try against the top school in South Africa in front of 10,000 people watching. It was a very special moment.

Hardest opponent?

In years gone by it’s been Valley. They are very clinical, and rarely make mistakes, which is very impressive. It’s always tough to try and get anything over them. They know how to win. Toughest player is probably Junior Fakatoufifita. He’s a very big, fast and physical ball carrier, but also has the skills of a top-class back. It’s incredibly difficult to stop him when he’s on a roll.

What rugby player do you admire and why?

An NRL player — Nathan Cleary. His ability to constantly perform at the standard he does with his cool, calm mentality is incredible. The way that he constantly performs to the highest standard in the most pressured situations is unbelievable — I’ve never see someone have the ultimate control of a game like him.

What do you do to relax?

I love my golf and try to surf when I can. Anything outdoors is good for me.

If Josh Phipps is cooking, what are we eating?

Creamy chicken and bacon pasta is a go-to.