Form not necessarily best gauge

Southern centre Josh Buchan weaves his way past Jona Nareki (left) and Levi Emery during a premier game at Bathgate Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Who could pick a winner this weekend?

At this stage last season, the sides ranked fourth, fifth and sixth made their way through the top-six playoffs and into the semifinals.

Could you rule that out from happening again?

Not with any certainty, perhaps.

Competition front-runner Green Island will start as favourite against Southern at Miller Park.

But Southern was in the same position last season and upset Taieri to make it through to the semis.

Taieri used its second life as highest-ranked loser to go on and win the banner. But the Magpies proved form was not the most accurate gauge.

University has made a late surge up the standings and will host Harbour in the 2 v 5 playoff.

The last time the two teams met, Harbour ground out a 10-5 win at the University Oval.

It was tough. Very tough. Tomorrow’s encounter promises more of the same.

Taieri blitzed University 40-26 to win last year’s final. The Eels had edged their way through a series of tight round-robin games but peaked for the final.

The defending champion might be on track to do the same this season.

Taieri hosts Kaikorai, which it brushed aside 44-14 at Bishopscourt two weeks ago. But what did we say about form earlier?

While we cannot pick a winner, we can pick a form team.

We have named Taieri prop Tom Hill at loosehead. He joins University hooker Ricky Jackson and Alhambra-Union tighthead Tristan Fuli in a solid front row.

Josh Hill (University) and Woody Kirkwood (Green Island) nab the locking spots but Dunedin’s Fabian Holland is one to watch for the future.

No 8 Dylan Nel has been in dynamic form for Green Island and is joined in the loose by a couple of go-getters in Slade McDowall (Kaikorai) and Leroy Ferguson (Taieri). Christian Lio-Willie (Kaikorai) was unlucky, while Charles Elton (Harbour) has been impressive since returning from an injury.

The halfback slot goes to Kieran McClea but we like the look of Harbour’s Nathan Hastie and Green Island’s James Arscott has a quality passing game. He will link up with team-mate Sam Clarke.

Green Island second five-eighth Ray Nu’u has been the best back in the competition and will link with Harbour’s Sala Halaleva in the midfield.

Southern’s Obey Samate edged University’s Jermaine Pepe at fullback. Green Island speedster Michael Manson takes the left wing spot and Harbour’s Viliami Fine is on the other flank.