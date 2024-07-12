Huge semifinal clashes this weekend

Clutha hooker Josh Turnbull runs into contact against West Taieri captain Conor Beaton during their Southern Region game recently. PHOTO: KAYLA ANN PHOTOGRAPHY

The Southern Region competition has hit the semifinal stage with two huge clashes scheduled this weekend.

Crescent and Clutha Valley do battle in the first semifinal to be played at Kaitangata.

The sides played each other last weekend, with Clutha Valley coming out on top, 32-20.

Crescent finished on top of the table courtesy of a bonus point picked up in that match, and will welcome back skipper Chase Owen, who pulled out of their match last weekend with a niggle.

Clutha Valley are missing some key forwards for this match but should still be able to compete well if their scrum holds its own.

Valley’s hard-working second row of Connor Mills and Josh Clark have been an important combination this season and are not afraid to get their hands dirty.

The halves’ battle is also one to keep an eye on.

Valley halves Jared Edwards and Thomas Johnson managed to dominate their opposites last weekend.

West Taieri host Clutha in the second semifinal at Outram.

This match is a replay of the 2023 grand final, and the sides have played out two close games already this season.

West Taieri has had the wood over Clutha this season and are coming off a bye which will see them fully rested.

Clutha are sweating on the fitness of first five-eighth Dallas Kupa-Pickering who picked up a shoulder injury last weekend.

West Taieri’s scrum has been a real attacking point against Clutha this season and they will no doubt look to target this again, with props Ethan Hippolite and Kent Duncan looking to get into their work early.

The bottom four semifinals are being help in Owaka and Lawrence respectively.

Owaka host Clinton and Lawrence host Toko, with both winners contesting the final in a curtain raiser before the big dance next weekend.

- By Francis Parker