Irish players to fore in dramatic win to Alexandra

Tyler Ford. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When Alexandra pulled off their shock victory against Upper Clutha in the grand final of the Central Otago premier competition last year, two of the standout players, Joshua Young and Matthew McCullough, were from Ireland.

In equally dramatic circumstances, the Irish influence was to the fore again at Queenstown on Saturday when Alexandra, against all expectations, edged Wakatipu 24-21 to keep alive their chances of retaining the title, again against Upper Clutha, who won their semifinal 58-8 against Maniototo at Wanaka.

This time three Irishmen contributed to Alexandra’s epic victory — Young again, fellow lock Kyle Stirling and the individual who most unexpectedly became man of the match, fullback and heroic goalkicker Nathan Hook.

Hook had not taken a solitary shot at goal for Alexandra all season because that responsibility was in the hands of the team’s superstar Tyler Ford.

But after Ford had scored two cracking tries on Saturday and converted one he suffered a serious knee injury and had to be replaced in the 42nd minute when his team trailed 13-12.

Many thought that with the departure of Ford, arguably Central Otago’s player of the year, Alexandra’s chances of winning had nose-dived.

But Hook, from Ulster, had other ideas and went on to slot four penalty goals, two of them from close to halfway, and bring dismay to the locals.

Asked after the game how much goalkicking he had practised lately, Hook replied simply, "None".

Alexandra coach Lee Wilson said that while that might have been true, he and his coaching team knew that Hook possessed a lethal right boot.

"He often practises drop kicks from his own 10m mark, and lands plenty of them!"

A pulsating contest that attracted a large crowd went right to the wire, everything hinging on Wakatipu goalkicker Rube Peina’s penalty attempt.

With time up, Peina — like Hook, boasting a 100% success rate for the afternoon — had a shot from 35m out, and almost in front.

He pushed it about 20cm outside the upright ... game, set and dramatic match to Alexandra.

Besides Hook and Ford, and the Irish locks, Alexandra’s heroes were, once again, loose forwards James Dobson, Jamie Sutton and Taura Wilson, whose brave defence denied the Wakatipu raiders countless times.

For most of the opening quarter Wakatipu, who had overwhelmed Alexandra 27-0 the previous Saturday, controlled proceedings to such an extent a home win appeared inevitable.

But Ford, as he has done many times, then engaged his high-octane gear, scoring two tries in five minutes, to create one of the season’s most engaging contests.

Coach Wilson yesterday gave Ford a "70-30" chance of being fit enough to take his place in Saturday’s grand final.

Upper Clutha, meanwhile, made light work of Maniototo, running in nine tries to one.

Winger Tomas Jarman picked up a hat-trick to give him 14 for the season, while Brady Kingan extended his season’s aggregate to 153 points.

Among the tryscorers was Milan Martinovich, who broke his wrist mid-season playing against Cromwell.

— Bob Howitt