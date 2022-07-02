Kurow win Citizens Shield again

Kurow has won back to back Citizens Shields.

The defending champions beat Old Boys 36-28 in the North Otago Rugby premier final at Whitestone Contracting Stadium in Oamaru this afternoon.

The Red Devils led Old Boys 20-13 at the break and the two went try for try in the second half. A late minute drop goal from Hayden Parker secured the win.

Kurow won the Citizens Shield for the first time in 39 years last year and it has been 45 years since the side won it back to back.