Old Boys vanquish Valley to secure place at top of table

Old Boys have taken the top-of-the-table spoils.

Sitting on equal points with their opponent Valley heading into the match, Old Boys pulled ahead beating Valley 40-24 in Weston.

Valley got off to the better start, scoring three tries through Jake Greenslade, Jacob Pledger and Sam Sturgess, and a conversion, in the first 19 minutes before Old Boys even got on the board.

Old Boys hit back through tries to Junior Fakatoufifita and Lemi Masoe but trailed 17-12.

Sione Asi scored two converted tries to push Old Boys into the lead, 26-17. Valley scored again, and only trailed by one and looked to tighten up the game.

But Old Boys were not about to let that happen, as Masoe scored another and Tina Feke went over to score at the death, to give Old Boys a much-needed win and secure their place at the top of the Citizens Shield standings.

Down the road, Maheno got its second win of the season beating Athletic Marist 43-7 at home.

Maheno scored first, through the quick speed of winger Adam Johnson. Athies came back as Saluni Palaa scored and a Mason Kinzett conversion gave Athies its only lead of the day at 7-3.

Robbie Smith and American import Oliver Feagin scored two good tries to take the lead 13-7.

As the wind played havoc for both teams, Smith struggled to convert the tries early in the piece.

Once he found his rhythm, Smith was away converting his team’s four other tries and keeping Athletic scoreless in the second half.

Maheno will be pleased with its performance, reversing its 40-37 loss to Athies in the first round, and keeping Athies scoreless in the second half.

The win pushes the country club into the top four for the first time this season.

In Oamaru, Kurow pulled off a 20-13 win against Excelsior at Centennial Park.

Kurow was strong at the beginning, and followed a similar strategy to last week, taking the penalties on offer. Tyler Burgess kicked from right in front, to lead 3-0.

Blues followed with a similar plan soon, and fullback Josh Phipps slotted a penalty to even the score. Kurow gave away another penalty out in front, and Phipps gave the home team a 6-3 lead.

Neither team could really make anything in the first half. The wind played its part, making for a tough kicking game, but neither team got any flow on or made many meters on attack.

Kurow captain Josh Reid was a strong ball carrier for his side and prop Cameron Keech put in a lovely kick, rolling out of touch just before the try line to give his side territory, before the half time whistle went.

Nothing could separate the two at the break , after another Burgess penalty, at 6-6.

Kurow had a better second half, scoring converted tries through Nick Forster and Siosifa Amato to lead 20-6.

In typical Blues fashion, the home side was determined to fight back but left it a little too late.

Prop Jim Tawaketini scored off the back of some great team work, and a conversion, which meant they were behind 20-13.

After the kickoff, Blues pulled together a couple of phases before turning over the ball, allowing Kurow to kick it to touch for the win.