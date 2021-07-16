Teams up for the challenge

Clutha No8 Junior Samuelu in action. PHOTOS: JOHN COSGROVE

Finals football is upon the Southern Region as the top four teams vie for a spot in the big dance next weekend.

Clutha Valley v Heriot Clydevale

These two teams collided last weekend in the mud at Valley and the home side recorded a tight 13-3 win, thanks to some committed defence and some clinical touches on attack. Heriot made some crucial errors in the red zone, which it will look to address this weekend.

Clutha Valley’s forward pack will be robust and up for the challenge. Prop Lachie Gunson and utility forwards Damian Wilson and Jordan Willocks have been outstanding this season and will be keen to get their side into a second consecutive final.

A shoulder injury to loose forward Liam Turnbull leaves him 50-50 for this clash. Turnbull’s prowess at the breakdown has been an important feature of Valley’s defensive system this year.

Valley’s backline has been led well by halfback Jared Edwards and first-five Thomas Johnson.

Fullback Lachie Moore is another to have a standout season.

Heriot was missing regular forwards Dylan Mackenzie and Nick Hayes last Saturday, which left a gap in terms of experience. The two return this weekend to add experience and physicality to the pack.

Heriot’s four second-row options have all excelled, Jeff Haldane and James Edgar preferred last weekend. Heriot’s pack will relish the heavy pitch conditions.

The Heriot backline is industrious with no real superstars. Flanker Mark McKenzie has been pushed out to the wing in the latter parts of the season and is always a danger in open space.

Owaka’s Jack Holland-Spinks is tackled by Clutha’s Robin Fesilafai during the Southern Region clash at Owaka on Saturday.

Reigning champion West Taieri finished the regular season in second place and is coming off a strong win over Roxburgh last weekend.

Wests suffered their first losses in the Southern Region competition this season and have watched their opposition growing in confidence when playing against them.

The club’s forward pack has again been a strength, and the solidarity of the pack has been key to many wins.

Steve Green and Conor Beaton have been workhorses in the tight and have had to put extra work in since the injury to Ben Davidson.

Flanker Conner Jenkins has been outstanding, especially on attack, and has shown his pace on more than one occasion.

West’s backs have been led by Jackson Reid and Callum Smeaton in the halves.

Clutha, coming off a bonus-point win over Owaka last weekend, is excited at the chance to progress to the finalm, after missing out last year for the first time since 2014.

Clutha’s forwards have put down many a committed shift this season and co-captains Josh Turnbull and Max Pennell have once again stood out.

Jamie Brown has been a fantastic this year and

experienced outside backs Kane Teunissen and Robin Fesilafai are always a danger with ball in hand.

The bottom four competition has two juicy match-ups, Crescent hosting Clinton and Toko hosting Owaka.

- Francis Parker