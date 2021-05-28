Trophies galore there for taking

Things are heating up in the Southern Region competition with the last matches of the first round being played this weekend.

No fewer than five pieces of silverware will be at stake when home side Crescent hosts unbeaten leader Clutha Valley.

Valley continued its golden run this season by being too good for lower-ranked Roxburgh last weekend. Crescent was much improved in its win over Clinton and seems to be finding its form at the right time of the season.

The two sides contest the John Cross Cup whenever they meet in round-robin play, while the McIntosh Cup and the Speight’s Jug are also on the line.

If Clutha Valley wins, it also locks up the South Otago Banner and the Springbok Horns, taking its match haul to five pieces. Crescent can win the first three trophies mentioned plus the South Otago Banner if other results go its way.

West Taieri will be hoping for a Crescent home victory, as its chances of finishing top of the table and retaining the Springbok Horns are on the line. It should have little trouble this weekend as its travels to Roxburgh for the first time this season and is expected to come home with five points.

West Taieri is second but can finish first if Clutha Valley loses.

The Clutha Steamers can climb the table this weekend to establish themselves deep in the top four.

The Steamers head to Owaka to face a faltering team whose discipline cost it dearly last weekend. With third-placed Heriot having the bye, Clutha can leapfrog it with a bonus-point win. Owaka is battling for either sixth or seventh after the first round after promising so much more early on.

Clinton and Toko battle it out in the first match of the weekend at Clinton tonight.

Clinton cannot move upwards from eighth at this stage. It can, however, move down if Roxburgh gets points from its match.

Toko will be riding high after its win last weekend but hates playing under lights.

Clinton will feel it has more than a chance in this one. A Toko win and an Owaka loss would result in Toko leapfrogging Owaka into perhaps a more favourable draw come the second round.

