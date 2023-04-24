Valley remains only undefeated team after second round

After just two rounds of the Citizens Shield, only one team remains undefeated.

Following a clean sweep for the country sides last week, Valley was the only one able to back it up with a win in round two.

It defeated Old Boys 32-17 at Weston, while Athletic Marist beat Maheno 36-32 in a nail bitter.

Excelsior also got its campaign under way for the year with an upset 38-13 win over Kurow.

It was an arm-wrestle of a first half at Maheno Domain with Athletic Marist throwing everything it had at the staunch Maheno defence.

It struggled to get its set piece going and because of handling errors squandered countless attacking opportunities.

Despite this, it was still able to run in three tries.

Maheno pivot Lachie Kingan scored on the stroke of halftime and a controversial call on the conversion tied the game up.

Maheno came roaring out the gates in the second half, running in 15 straight points to build a handy lead.

Despite dominating the territory and possession, Athies found itself down 32-17.

But you can never count out a team like Athies which came charging back with three tries of its own.

First five Ryley MacColl slotted a crucial conversation from out wide to give the visitors a four-point lead and Maheno needed to score a try for the win.

The Athies defence held firm and the team hung on for the win.

Dynamic halfback Seru Cavuilati was the star for Athies.

His service from the base of the ruck was quality and he kept the Maheno forwards honest with his sniping runs around the breakdown.

He was aptly rewarded with two tries for his efforts.

Locks Epineri Logavatu and Misinale Fifita were dynamic with ball in hand and came up big on defence as well.

Winger Laulelei Finau was electric and always seemed a threat to break the line.

The goal kicking from halfback Robbie Smith kept the Maheno scoreboard ticking over.

Its forward pack, led by Heartland captain Hayden Tisdall and loose forward Marcus Balchin, put in a big shift.

The defence from the green and blacks was commendable.

A big second-half performance from Excelsior enabled it to knock off defending champion Kurow at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

The Red Devils found themselves trailing by one at the half thanks in part to the boot of Tyler Burgess who slotted two penalties.

But it was all one-way traffic in the second 40.

Blues ran in four unanswered tries to run away with the match 38-13.

It was clear the country side missed the presence of Star back duo Hayden Parker and Matt Faddes.

Valley made it two from two to remain the only undefeated side in the competition.

It was able to avenge last year’s semifinal defeat against Old Boys with a 32-10 win at home.

Valley took a narrow two-point lead into the sheds at halftime but pulled away in the second half.