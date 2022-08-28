Coach struggles for answers as All Blacks sink to new low

All Blacks coach Ian Foster. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Foster struggled to find the answers as to why the All Blacks fell into another dark hole, immediately back under a cloud of frustration and uncertainty, after slumping to their first home defeat to Argentina.

Losing 25-18 to the Pumas in Christchurch on Saturday night consigned Foster's All Blacks to their first three consecutive home defeats in New Zealand rugby's 119-year history following the 2-1 home series disappointment against Ireland in July.

The Ellis Park triumph that saved Foster's tenure two weeks ago was supposed to be the starting point of a new dawn. The next test instead shone a blinding spotlight on the New Zealand Rugby board's decision to retain Foster through to the 2023 World Cup after Joe Schmidt's promotion to attack coach.

"We don't like losing and we understand our country doesn't like us losing," Foster said. "We're all in the same boat and it does hurt. We're still a team that's rebuilding and sometimes the confidence doesn't come at the speed we want it to."

Argentina's inspired defensive performance – Michael Cheika's side made 195 of their 203 tackles – laid the platform for handing the All Blacks another historic loss.

Having now lost six of their past eight tests dating back to last year's northern tour, Foster was pressed about why the All Blacks can't deliver consistent performances. He was at a loss to explain the contrast between to the All Blacks' composure to come back in the final 10 minutes at Ellis Park, and their floundering efforts at the same stage in Christchurch.

"We've got to join the rest of the New Zealand rugby fraternity and say that's what we want to find," Foster said. "We're working hard to find that. It's about nailing the next moment. It's probably as simple as that.

"There's no doubt it's a team that's been under a lot of pressure, trying to force things and making things happen. If you don't be clear and nail the next moment at this level you can be caught and frustrated. That seems to be what happened.

"I was a bit surprised by us in the last quarter. I felt the team was moving in a strong direction. There were enough good things happening for us to nail that Argentinian team and yet we didn't execute in some big moments at the end and that's how you get the consistency.

"It's a tough lesson and one we're hurting with. Our own frustration meant we lost a bit of direction in that last quarter and we've got to be better than that."

The All Blacks enjoyed success in the first half through a dominant scrum, lineout and maul to establish a 15-6 lead but their discipline – they conceded 14 penalties to overbearing Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli - kept Argentina in the contest.

Foster lamented the All Blacks' inability to adjust their kicking game in the second half and the lack of clinical finishing as they increasingly struggled to break through the Pumas' defence.

"There were some periods of the game we played really well. It's that little bit of belief about how to play your way out of tough situations and how to problem solve.

"In South Africa we saw a little bit of that creep into our game which was really positive. Today we got stuck in one mode, particularly in that last 10-15 minutes and that's the learning curve we've got to get through. There's a lot of good teams out there that are going to try to slow us down and suffocate us and it's how we break through that.

"As the game wore on and with scoreboard pressure, we got a bit one-dimensional, that's what we've got to grow and get rid of.

"I'm not losing patience, I'm certainly hurting. It's hard work when the team is not at 100 per cent every week. I've also been there when it is and I know how much experience you need to get to that point and how settled a team needs to be."

The All Blacks had four chances to challenge the Pumas in the final quarter but they lost three regulation lineouts.

"Sometimes your strength becomes your weakness. That's pressure. Our job is to make sure we learn quickly from it. Executing in those big moments is what test rugby is all about."

Foster indicated the decision to change the entire front row that demolished the Pumas scrum just after half-time was due to soft tissue issues with the starting props. Replacing impressive hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho was the most notable surprise.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane, replaced by Akira Ioane with 14 minutes remaining, admitted frustration built when they could not get their attack going.

"Argentina spread the field really well and that's why if you're not punching holes or finding space or kicking to shape the defence it can feel like you are running into a brick wall. They defended well.

"We wanted to play to our strengths in the second half and that was the set piece and the maul areas that were going well. Through a lot of our own errors and discipline it was hard to get any sort of momentum."

A reserved Cheika savoured the success but quickly projected ahead to the quest to repeat the victory in next week's return Test in Hamilton.

"In our road to the World Cup trying to make some firsts is important. The series win against Scotland, the win against Australia, and now this, they give you more confidence," he said.

"Self-belief is a big issue for us to work on, we haven't won many games in the Rugby Championship. Getting that mentality right is really important. When you make a first like this it gets us ready for next week. It will be a blockbuster because they'll be coming with everything."